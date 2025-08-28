Bet on CS2 With Crypto in 2025 — These Sites Make It Dead Simple

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is now one of the most wagered-on games in the world—and thanks to crypto sportsbooks, it’s easier than ever to bet anonymously, instantly, and globally. Whether you're backing your favorite pro during a Major or live betting on headshot counts, crypto-powered betting platforms in 2025 offer unmatched flexibility and speed.
This guide highlights the best sites to bet on CS2 with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and other tokens, all with no KYC, fast payouts, and full esports coverage.
Crypto betting unlocks:
Full anonymity (no personal info required)
Faster deposits and cashouts
Lower fees
Access from more countries
On-chain transparency and auditability
Unlike fiat-based betting sites that often block esports or require tedious verifications, crypto sportsbooks support direct wallet-based access and deep markets across tournaments, live matches, and player stats.
Dexsport is one of the only truly decentralized sports betting platforms offering full CS2 markets with no KYC, no restrictions, and support for 38+ cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, TON, and more.
Over 100 markets per match: map winner, first kill, total headshots, pistol rounds, and more
Live betting with real-time odds and streaming, even without a balance
Connect via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram
Bet history is fully on-chain and public, adding transparency
Certified audits by CertiK and Pessimistic
Additional features: esports and casino integration, cashback bonuses, no deposit delays
Best for: Serious esports fans looking for fast, anonymous, and secure crypto CS2 betting.
Thunderpick was built around esports betting and still leads the category. It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various altcoins, offering a fast, intuitive interface that’s especially good for live betting.
Rich CS2 betting markets across all S-tier events
Instant deposit and withdrawal processing in crypto
Slick UI tailored for esports bettors
Up to 100% deposit bonus and cashback rewards
Optional KYC unless flagged by anti-abuse systems
Best for: Players who want a modern experience with traditional esports book depth.
BC.Games covers CS2 well, with both live and pre-match markets, combined with robust social features. You can bet with BTC, ETH, TRX, USDT, and other coins, and swap assets in-platform.
CS2 props and map betting
Free-to-play faucets and daily bonuses
Minimal KYC for most users
Clean betting UI with game visualizations
Chat and leaderboard features for community engagement
Best for: Bettors who enjoy a social betting atmosphere and regular crypto rewards.
Stake is a household name in crypto betting, and while it’s more known for casino, it delivers full CS2 betting options with BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT.
Trusted, licensed operator
Dedicated esports section with match tracking
Live odds and props for major CS2 events
Fast withdrawals in most crypto assets
May require KYC for larger withdrawals
Best for: Those looking for a more traditional, regulated feel but still betting in crypto.
Platform
BTC & ETH Support
No KYC
Live CS2 Odds
Wallet Integration
Standout Feature
Dexsport
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fully on-chain, audited Web3 book
Thunderpick
Yes
Partial
Yes
Yes
Esports-optimized UI and flow
BC.Games
Yes
Yes*
Yes
Yes
Bonuses, faucet, social betting
Stake
Yes
Partial
Yes
No
Licensed, full CS2 prop coverage
*KYC only if flagged or for large withdrawals
Crypto betting on CS2 in 2025 is easier than ever, thanks to no-KYC platforms and ultra-fast wallets. Whether you want full anonymity, casino crossover, or esports-focused design, one of these platforms will fit your needs:
For full decentralization: Dexsport
For a polished UI: Thunderpick
For community features: BC.Games
For mainstream feel: Stake
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.