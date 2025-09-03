Beyond .com: How Unstoppable Domains and 0G Labs are Crafting a Naming System for the AI Revolution

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/03
\ Unstoppable Domains, a leader in digital identity, and 0G Foundation, the organisation behind a decentralised AI network, have partnered to launch .AGI, a new top-level domain. This collaboration aims to establish a verifiable naming standard for researchers, builders, and platforms shaping the future of artificial general intelligence, or AGI. The initiative aims to provide AI entities with a portable, trusted identity that functions across both Web3 and the traditional internet.

\

The Technical Foundation of the .AGI Naming Standard

\ The new .AGI top-level domain, or TLD, is more than a new address; it's being built to serve the unique needs of the AI ecosystem. On a technical level, the domains are being minted, or created, directly on the 0G blockchain. This is known as on-chain minting, a process where the data and metadata for the domain name are permanently recorded on the blockchain's decentralized, immutable ledger. This approach ensures that the domains are transparent and verifiable.

\ According to Michael Heinrich, Co-founder and CEO of 0G, the decentralized AI stack is purpose-built for data-intensive AI workloads. A decentralized AI operating system is a network where AI models and data are distributed across multiple nodes, rather than being controlled by a single central entity. This setup enhances security, privacy, and scalability by removing single points of failure and enabling the processing of large datasets without relying on a single corporate server. By combining Unstoppable's naming with 0G's infrastructure, the goal is to give AGI builders the performance and reach they need.

\

Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains, explains,

\

\ The .AGI names will also come with modern functionality from day one, including on-chain websites that resolve in compatible browsers like Brave, and human-readable crypto payments. A Web3 domain name, such as .crypto or now .AGI, is a domain registered on a blockchain network. It can be used as a simplified username and a way to send and receive cryptocurrency payments without needing to remember long, complex wallet addresses. For example, a user could send crypto to "research.agi" instead of a string of 42 alphanumeric characters. These domains also serve as a portable digital identity across different decentralized applications, wallets, and exchanges.

\

Bridging Web3 and the Open Internet

The partnership's ambition extends beyond the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains and 0G plan to apply for .AGI in the next round of ICANN's gTLD applications in 2026. ICANN, or the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, is the non-profit organization responsible for managing the Internet's domain name system (DNS). A gTLD application is the process by which a new top-level domain, like .com or .org, is introduced to the global internet. If approved, .AGI would gain DNS functionality, meaning it would be recognizable and resolvable by all web browsers, not just those with Web3 integrations.

\ This dual approach of on-chain utility and traditional DNS functionality is a key aspect of the partnership. It aims to unify the Web3 ecosystem with the open internet, allowing developers to create products and services that work seamlessly across both worlds. This strategy reflects a growing recognition that for Web3 and AI to achieve mainstream adoption, they must be accessible and usable on the established internet infrastructure. By securing a trusted namespace, they are creating a designated digital space for the future intelligent economy.

\

Final Outlook

The announcement of the .AGI top-level domain represents a significant, forward-thinking move that anticipates a future where AI agents and platforms require a verifiable, portable identity. The partnership between Unstoppable Domains and 0G is strategic; it combines Unstoppable's expertise in Web3 domains and digital identity with 0G's focus on decentralized AI infrastructure. This collaboration could set a new standard for how AI entities are identified, interact with one another, and conduct transactions.

\ The planned application for a formal gTLD through ICANN is a crucial step. It signals a commitment to a broader vision where AI identities are not confined to a single blockchain ecosystem but are recognized globally on the public internet. This approach could solve the interoperability problem for AI agents, allowing them to communicate and transact seamlessly across different platforms. While the promise is compelling, the success of .AGI will ultimately depend on its adoption by the AI research and development community. If it becomes the de facto standard for AI entities, it could simplify an increasingly complex landscape, fostering a more transparent and verifiable intelligent economy. However, as with all new technologies, the challenge lies in its practical implementation and ability to attract the very builders and platforms it seeks to serve.

:::tip This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYO

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
