Beyond Cycles of Deviation: How Fair Principles Ensure a Stable Nash Equilibrium

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/13 17:15
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000711+3.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04631+1.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+2.19%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness

    2.1 A free economy

    2.2 A free and fair economy

  2. Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy

    3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game

    3.2 Existence of an equilibrium

  3. Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy

  4. A free economy with social justice and inclusion

    5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice

    5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency

  5. Some applications

    6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm

    6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy

    6.3 Bias in academic publishing

    6.4 Exchange economies

  6. Contributions to the closely related literature

  7. Conclusion and References

Appendix

3.2 Existence of an equilibrium

In this section, we state and prove our main result.

\

\ Table 3: A 2-agent game that admits a cycle of deviations

\

\ Table 4: A 2-agent game with Shapley payoffs

\ In the strategic form game in Table 4, the sum of excess payoffs in any cycle of outcomes equals 0. Therefore, the game does not admit a cycle of deviations. The profile x ∗ = (a2, b3) is the only pure strategy Nash equilibrium of the game.

\ Note that the game in Table 4 is generated from a free and fair economy. From Definition 7, a sufficient condition for a finite strategic form game to admit a pure strategy Nash equilibrium is the absence of a cycle of deviations. The sum of excess payoffs in any cycle of deviations has to be strictly positive, as illustrated in Table 3 in Example 2. Such an example of a cycle of deviations can not be constructed in a strategic form game generated from a free and fair economy (see Table 4 in Example 2). We prove that in a strategic form game generated by a free and fair economy, the sum of excess payoffs in any cycle of deviations equals 0.

\

\

\ The principles of market justice that define a free and fair economy are only sufficient conditions for the existence of a pure strategy Nash equilibrium. However, an economy that violates the fair principles may not have a pure strategy Nash equilibrium.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze [email protected]);

(2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa ([email protected]);

(3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.1474+2.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24376+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016791+4.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06533+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?