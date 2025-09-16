Press enter or click to view image in full size

How many times have you checked a crypto chart today? Be honest.

Once? Twice? 25 times?

Don’t worry. You are not alone. The first thing most people do when they dip their feet into the crypto world is to download a price tracker app. They suddenly become obsessed with knowing if their favorite coin is up or down.

If it’s a green candle? Mind rush! Red candle? Instant pit in your stomach.

Crypto is not just an investment. For a lot of people, it has become a full-blown mental roller coaster, almost like an addiction.

A Casino In Your Pocket

Unlike the regular stock market, the crypto market never sleeps. Stocks shut down at 4:00 p.m. Banks take weekends off. But Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dodgecoin? They keep moving 24/7.

That means every time you open your phone, whether it’s 7:00 a.m. on a Monday or 2:00 p.m. on a Sunday, there’s movement. Prices have changed. Something is happening.

And that constant availability taps into the same brain wiring as a casino slot machine. You keep refreshing and hoping. This time you’ll see the jackpot number. Sometimes you do, more often you don’t. But either way, you can’t stop pulling the lever.