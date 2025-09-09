Beyond Gaussian Mixtures: Applying Empirical Bayes to Discrete Data Problems

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/09 21:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06045-2.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.010273-4.59%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. The Compound Decision Paradigm
  2. Parametric Priors
  3. Nonparametric Prior Estimation
  4. Empirical Bayes Methods for Discrete Data
  5. Empirical Bayes Methods for Panel Data
  6. Conclusion

\ Appendix A. Tweedie’s Formula

Appendix B. Predictive Distribution Comparison

References

5. Empirical Bayes Methods for Discrete Data

The range of empirical Bayes methods extends far beyond the Gaussian mixture settings that we have emphasized thus far. Parametric Poisson mixture models have a long history in actuarial risk analysis and ecology. See, for example Buhlmann and Straub (1970) and Fisher et al (1943), respectively. Given observations y1, · · · , yn with marginal density,

\

\ The example involves repeated rolls of a common thumbtack. A one was recorded if the tack landed point up and a zero was recorded if the tack landed point down. All tacks started point down. Each tack was flicked or hit with the fingers from where it last rested. A fixed tack was flicked 9 times. The data are recorded in Table 1. There are 320 9-tuples. These arose from 16 different tacks, 2 “flickers,” and 10 surfaces. The tacks vary considerably in shape and in proportion of ones. The surfaces varied from rugs through tablecloths through bathroom floors.

\ Unconditionally on the type of tack and surface the experimental outcomes have marginal mixture density.

\

\ The binomial mixture model is easily adapted to situations with varying numbers of trials m, but a cautionary note is required regarding identification in such models. Only m+1 distinct frequencies can be observed for B(m, p) binomials and this implies that only m + 1 moments of G are identifiable. Partial identification in discrete response models is discussed in more detail in Koenker and Gu (2024) in the context of the Kline and Walters (2021) model of employment discrimination.

\ In binomial mixture models with a large number of trials it is often convenient to transform to the Gaussian model as for example in the extensive literature on baseball batting averages, see e.g. Gu and Koenker (2017a). In other settings it is more convenient to consider logistic models as for the Rasch model commonly used in educational testing or the Bradley-Terry model for rating participants in pairwise competition. See Gu and Koenker (2022).

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Roger Koenker;

(2) Jiaying Gu.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04692+9.37%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-3.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01096+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.084-15.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001942-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.623+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016137-13.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+4.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…