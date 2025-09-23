While memecoins symbolize hype and community-driven speculation, the real opportunity lies in coins that connect blockchain to the real economy.While memecoins symbolize hype and community-driven speculation, the real opportunity lies in coins that connect blockchain to the real economy.

Beyond MemeCoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding in Plain Sight

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/23 20:45
RealLink
REAL$0,06041+%0,46
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47,17-%2,31
Beyond Memecoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding In Plain Sight

Most of us have had the experience of feeling floored by a parabolic memecoin chart or a viral tweet igniting an overnight purchase frenzy at some point or other. For a moment, it’s like you’re in on a friendly joke that could eventually end up raking in money.

Beyond Memecoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding In Plain Sight

Dogecoin accounts for nearly half of the market, with Shiba Inu, Bonk, and PEPE coins maintaining a billion-dollar presence in the 92 billion-dollar market cap. Their popularity today owes entirely to internet memes, online culture, and sheer virality, currently exploding at over 21% CAGR. But when the hype dies down and prices realign, many holders are stuck with tokens they see little use in.

While memecoins symbolize hype and community-driven speculation, the real opportunity lies in coins that connect blockchain to the real economy; tokens designed with utility, scarcity, transparency, and alignment with real activity. That is a step towards Web3 becoming less of a casino-like environment and resembling rather more of an economic foundation.

The Rise and Shortcomings of Memecoins

Beyond Memecoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding In Plain Sight

No one can deny that memecoins turned into a pop cultural phenomenon. They showed the power online communities could have in affecting markets and how humor could galvanize and organize global attention. In a sense, they democratized participation in crypto.

Yet, their strengths are also their Achille’s heel:

  • Limited utility: Most early memecoins had entertainment and speculative reasons behind their creation, not any particular purpose. Some, like Shiba Inu, added ecosystems and features later, but most still rely heavily on emotion.
  • Fragile by design: Price fluctuations are usually due to fringe factors like endorsements, whales, or social media trends, thus making them susceptible to sudden surges and catastrophic crashes.
  • “Greater Fool” syndrome: Gains usually depend on selling the coins for a higher price to someone, a tenuous cycle where the momentum falls off.

The next stage of crypto is one of depth.

Overall success

Some of the biggest breakthroughs meme coins have had in 2025 specifically are:

  • Useless coin: enjoyed a jump of 40% in less than a day
  • Startup coin: jumped by 9 times in one month
  • Gorbagana: saw it’s value grow by half in 24 hours

Memes are extremely popular and that’s why the market continues to grow like mad overall. The reach that these coins have is massive, with over ten times the reach of Internet ads and 60% more reach. In 2018, memes were shared 500,000 times, in 2020 – over a million.

Maturation Into Meaningful Coins

Forward-thinking investors now opt for coins bearing some sort of precise utility, potent design, and long-term community alignment.

Some features of such “meaningful crypto coins” are:

Features of meaningful coins

Functional roles

A coin that facilitates lending, governance, or access within its ecosystem. Its utility depends on usage, not speculation.

Rational scarcity

Some projects employ token burning or fixed issuance in place of an infinite supply to control availability. This supports value, especially when acceptance occurs.

Interconnected incentives

To boost trust and deter dumping, newer schemes utilize targeted rewards (like retroactive drops for active participants) as opposed to massive giveaways that flood markets.

Why Token Design Matters

Token distribution can potentially affect trust in a project. Consider two competing models:

  1. Random airdrops: These distribute tokens to many wallets, typically to entice bots or inactive accounts as a means to create short-term selling pressure.
  2. Retroactive drops: These reward actual early adopters based on their use and activity. It places tokens in the possession of people who already understand and are using the platform, promoting longer-term stability.

Many projects also set up formalized community programs on platforms such as Zealy or Galxe, where effort measuring and rewarding are more explicit than simple giveaways.

This shift from hype to utility is already underway. It’s a big reason why memecoins proved the biggest phenomenon in crypto last year, racking up 1313% growth in the past year’s first quarter. Picking a winner still isn’t easy, though it doesn’t stop users from trying as Solana currently hosts 11.4 million active wallets.

Case Study: 8lends

Beyond Memecoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding In Plain Sight

One of such projects involved in this maturation is 8lends, a real-world asset lending platform. Internal documents state that the 8lends token features designs for scarcity and long-term growth like:

  • Fixed Supply: The total number of tokens is capped, ensuring built-in scarcity – similar to Bitcoin’s 21 million model, instead of leading it expand indefinitely.
  • Quarterly Burns: Tokens are permanently removed from circulation based on platform performance, reducing supply as the platform grows.
  • Phased Distribution: Instead of a large drop, tokens are released in batches under a  spaced-out schedule, thus reducing volatility, surprises, and sell-off pressure.
  • Utility Token: Within the platform, tokens are used to access loan credits and earn holders rewards for active participation.

Participants in the 8lends retrodrop earn bonuses by completing community tasks and referral missions through Zealy and Galxe popular platforms used to reward genuine user engagement and track on-chain activity.

Final Thoughts: Fun Is Okay, but Foundations Matter

The memecoin mania isn’t fading. Speculation and satire will always have a place in the crypto world. Still, most investors are increasingly hungry for projects that combine community with sustainability, where tokens stand for something more than casino chips.

The more enduring opportunity lies in assets that bridge blockchain innovation to the actual economy, exchanging utility for long-term design. Tokenomics, scarcity, and community alignment can help, but are no guarantees; long-term value will always be about the actual usage, demand, and regulatory surety. Enjoy the memecoins, but think about what will remain when the hype eventually dies down.

This article was originally published as Beyond MemeCoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding in Plain Sight on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0,01561+%1,95
RealLink
REAL$0,06038+%0,41
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014193-%3,88
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0,010666-%4,37
Moonveil
MORE$0,08549-%0,26
Movement
MOVE$0,1175+%1,38
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0,4545-%0,50
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13572+%11,43
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,002886-%2,69
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Revolut to invest $13 billion over five years to support international expansion