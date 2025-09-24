The post Bhutan Moves $47M in Bitcoin, Holds $1.04B Reserve appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred 419.5 BTC worth $47.2 million to a new wallet as part of active management of its Bitcoin reserves. Despite this move, Bhutan still holds 9,232 BTC valued at approximately $1.04 billion. The Himalayan nation has been building its crypto portfolio using hydropower mining and now ranks as one of the largest sovereign Bitcoin holders globally. This strategic management reflects Bhutan’s ongoing focus on its long-term digital economy goals.
