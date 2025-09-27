"Big Brother Maji" increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million, worth $13.3 million.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million coins, worth $13.3 million, with an average opening price of $1.55. The current floating loss on a single coin is $381,000, and the overall floating loss on the position is $14.06 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.