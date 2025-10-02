Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Flash Statements: “Gold, Compared to Bitcoin…”

ARK Invest CEO and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Cathie Wood made remarkable statements on many topics, from global markets to US inflation, from the cryptocurrency industry to initial public offerings (IPOs), during the Bloomberg ETF IQ program on Bloomberg TV.

Answering questions from Katie Greifeld, Eric Balchunas, and Scarlet Fu, Wood painted an optimistic picture for the markets, particularly defending Bitcoin’s superiority over gold.

The most resonant part of Wood’s speech was his statement of faith in Bitcoin:

Wood noted that investors are currently implementing a “barbell strategy” involving stocks (in anticipation of low interest rates and economic recovery) and gold/crypto assets (as a hedge), adding that cryptocurrencies have performed well over time despite being more volatile.

Wood noted that ARK Invest has “very good exposure” to the cryptocurrency cycle, arguing that stablecoins (Tether and Circle, 90% of the market) provide a significant gateway to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. He also explained why his funds favor Digital Asset Trusts (DATs) like Bitmine and Soulmate over Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The primary reason, Wood explained, is that generating returns through staking is a crucial part of the Ethereum story, something ETFs currently don’t allow. He noted that this strategy gives ARK exposure to the “big three” of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

*This is not investment advice.

