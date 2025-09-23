The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week. Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344. Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account. “Strategy purchased 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, at approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, generating a 26% BTC Return in 2025 YTD. As of September 21, 2025, we hold 639,835 BTC purchased for approximately $47.33 billion at approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week. Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344. Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account. “Strategy purchased 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, at approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, generating a 26% BTC Return in 2025 YTD. As of September 21, 2025, we hold 639,835 BTC purchased for approximately $47.33 billion at approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/

Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:07
Bitcoin
BTC$112,624.24-2.51%
Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week.

Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
LayerZero
ZRO$1.886-5.93%
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
