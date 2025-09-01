Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again: Bitcoin Announcement Possible Tomorrow

Michael Saylor, founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, once again shared Saylor Tracker data and used the phrase “Bitcoin is still on sale” on his social media account.

It’s noteworthy that MicroStrategy typically releases new data on Bitcoin purchases the next day after Saylor’s posts. The market interpreted this post as suggesting a new purchase announcement could be coming next week.

The company’s current portfolio is as follows:

Total Value: $69 billion

Total BTC: 632,457 BTC

Average Purchase Price: $71,170

Total Return: +53.29% (approximately $23.98 billion profit)

According to portfolio data, the company’s Bitcoin purchases have increased significantly over the past year. The price of BTC rose from $50,000 to $109,094 between September 2024 and August 2025, while MicroStrategy shares reached $510 from $78 during the same period.

In addition, the ratio of the company’s performance to BTC is as follows:

MicroStrategy Shares: +152.54%

Bitcoin: +90.40%

Relative Performance: +62.14 points

It is stated that MicroStrategy purchases an average of 342 BTC every day and spends an average of $37.4 million per day for this.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!