Big Bull Tom Lee Announces Year-End Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions! “Will Be a Favorite of Wall Street and the White House!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:23
Known for his bold predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee made important statements about Ethereum (ETH).

Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Tom Lee said that Etheruem is a true neutral chain.

Claiming that Ethereum will be the favorite of Wall Street and the White House, Lee said that he expects a super cycle for ETH that will last 10-15 years.

I’m Optimistic About Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices!

Asked about his Bitcoin and Etheruem price predictions, Tom Lee said he expects the Bitcoin price to be between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year, and the Ethereum price to be between $10,000 and $12,000.

“I’m still optimistic about Bitcoin. In the fourth quarter, Bitcoin was seasonally strong. But now the Fed is turning dovish after being essentially hawkish all year. That’s a positive development for Bitcoin,” Lee said.

Lee stated that the ETH price could reach $10,000-15,000 compared to the Bitcoin price prediction, and added that this price range would not be a ceiling for Ethereum.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-tom-lee-announces-year-end-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-price-predictions-will-be-a-favorite-of-wall-street-and-the-white-house/

