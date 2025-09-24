The post Big Bull Tom Lee Announces Year-End Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions! “Will Be a Favorite of Wall Street and the White House!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Known for his bold predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee made important statements about Ethereum (ETH). Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Tom Lee said that Etheruem is a true neutral chain. Claiming that Ethereum will be the favorite of Wall Street and the White House, Lee said that he expects a super cycle for ETH that will last 10-15 years. “If you think about how Wall Street works, they would only want to operate on a neutral chain. That means they prefer Etheruem. Under the Trump administration, the White House and Congress have also been more supportive of crypto, and I’ve observed a shift towards Ethereum as a priority. Also, President Trump has talked about needing human proof to protect us, and much of that work will be done on Ethereum.” I’m Optimistic About Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices! Asked about his Bitcoin and Etheruem price predictions, Tom Lee said he expects the Bitcoin price to be between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year, and the Ethereum price to be between $10,000 and $12,000. “I’m still optimistic about Bitcoin. In the fourth quarter, Bitcoin was seasonally strong. But now the Fed is turning dovish after being essentially hawkish all year. That’s a positive development for Bitcoin,” Lee said. Lee stated that the ETH price could reach $10,000-15,000 compared to the Bitcoin price prediction, and added that this price range would not be a ceiling for Ethereum. “Ethereum’s price ratio relative to Bitcoin should return to its average or at least five-year highs. If we take a $250,000 Bitcoin price, this means Ethereum will reach a value between $10,000 and $12,000 by the end of the year.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now… The post Big Bull Tom Lee Announces Year-End Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions! “Will Be a Favorite of Wall Street and the White House!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Known for his bold predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee made important statements about Ethereum (ETH). Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Tom Lee said that Etheruem is a true neutral chain. Claiming that Ethereum will be the favorite of Wall Street and the White House, Lee said that he expects a super cycle for ETH that will last 10-15 years. “If you think about how Wall Street works, they would only want to operate on a neutral chain. That means they prefer Etheruem. Under the Trump administration, the White House and Congress have also been more supportive of crypto, and I’ve observed a shift towards Ethereum as a priority. Also, President Trump has talked about needing human proof to protect us, and much of that work will be done on Ethereum.” I’m Optimistic About Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices! Asked about his Bitcoin and Etheruem price predictions, Tom Lee said he expects the Bitcoin price to be between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year, and the Ethereum price to be between $10,000 and $12,000. “I’m still optimistic about Bitcoin. In the fourth quarter, Bitcoin was seasonally strong. But now the Fed is turning dovish after being essentially hawkish all year. That’s a positive development for Bitcoin,” Lee said. Lee stated that the ETH price could reach $10,000-15,000 compared to the Bitcoin price prediction, and added that this price range would not be a ceiling for Ethereum. “Ethereum’s price ratio relative to Bitcoin should return to its average or at least five-year highs. If we take a $250,000 Bitcoin price, this means Ethereum will reach a value between $10,000 and $12,000 by the end of the year.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now…