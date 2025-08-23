Big Money is Leaving Ethereum: Here is Why This is Not that Bad

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 01:30
Wink
LIKE$0,012339+3,13%
SphereX
HERE$0,000357+0,28%
MAY
MAY$0,0485+2,77%
Notcoin
NOT$0,00198+8,13%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003168+10,92%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0,00000000916+13,36%

Ethereum’s biggest holders appear to be pulling back, as whale wallets are seeing decreasing balances and less activity. At first, it may look shocking but experts say it may not be bad news for the market. Just like in earlier cycles, it seems the momentum drivers for Bitcoin may not necessarily be the whales but a different type of investors.

As Ethereum adjusts to these changes, new opportunities are being noticed across the crypto space. Projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are seeing growth, as investors begin looking for new coins that could outperform the giants for great returns. The early enthusiasm for this emerging altcoin suggests the changes and developments could herald the next generation of crypto.

Ethereum Whales Retreat, Sharks Step In

According to on-chain strategist Joao Wedson, there is a decrease in number and supply share in Ethereum whale wallets. Despite the ETH price pump, large players linked to custodians or exchanges seem less active.

However, this has allowed for new investors or “sharks” to come in – wallets with 10,000-100,000 ETH that have been accumulating since April, instead of dragging the market down. On the contrary, on-chain data shows that sharks have added approximately 4.4 million ETH in this time. 

New Opportunities in Focus

As Ethereum whale and shark address balances shift, investors are also diversifying into new growth projects. One of the distinct specs MAGACOIN FINANCE has attracted attention from early participants who believe it will capture a lot of eyeballs before listing on major exchanges.  Experts believe that an initial bet of $2,500 could have turned into more than $50,000.  As demand continues to rise and allocations become increasingly difficult to obtain, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as one of the cycle’s biggest bets worth watching.

Why This Trend Benefits Ethereum

Unlike whales who sit on inactive holdings, sharks are active traders and play a more important role and impact on prices. Their aggressive accumulation suggests that Ethereum’s growth story is still alive and well. If the current pace continues, however, it may well be the trigger for ETH’s next major upside.

For investors, this represents a dual opportunity: Ethereum remains strong at its core, while newer projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE offer exposure to potentially outsized returns for those positioning early.

Conclusion

Ethereum whales abandoning their holdings should not be interpreted as weakness. Instead, transferring such coins to more active investors will help drive the market. Currently, new opportunities, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, are becoming one of the main focuses of capital flows as investors look for ways to take advantage of upward movements in the crypto world.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,28+8,31%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999-0,01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0714-1,24%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0,01688+6,70%
RealLink
REAL$0,05445+7,26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,28+8,31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0,4992+4,13%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,0209+9,53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?