Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Ripple and UC Berkeley team up for cutting-edge digital asset research. Blockchain and digital twins set to revolutionize industries, including agriculture. Ripple’s investment supports startups, accelerating blockchain innovation through Berkeley’s accelerator. UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched a new partnership with Ripple to create the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a research hub dedicated to advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. The center, backed by $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), will focus on transforming how physical assets are captured, valued, and exchanged within the digital economy. This collaboration is part of Ripple’s ongoing University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has supported blockchain innovation at UC Berkeley since 2018. The CDA’s primary mission is to leverage blockchain technology and digital twins—digital replicas of physical objects—to explore new ways of managing and trading assets. These innovations could have broad applications across various sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, and finance. Digital twins, for instance, could enable consumers to virtually interact with products before purchasing, offering new possibilities for transparency in pricing and inventory management. In agriculture, digital representations of crops could assist farmers in securing credit by providing more accurate data to financial institutions. We’re proud to partner with @UCBerkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets: https://t.co/l3MISAkXqO From classrooms to real-world impact, this builds on years of innovation through our University Blockchain Research Initiative. Find out more about the… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 2, 2025 Also Read: Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Show Continued Strength in 24-Hour Gains Ripple and UC Berkeley’s Game-Changing Partnership for Digital Asset Research At the heart of this initiative is a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s world-class faculty and Ripple’s engineering team. This joint effort aims to develop open-source technologies to advance blockchain and digital twin applications. The CDA will also play a key role in academic development by providing students with hands-on experience and access to cutting-edge tools in blockchain, computer science, economics, and entrepreneurship. In addition to research and education, Ripple’s support will extend to the Berkeley Digital Asset Accelerator (BDAX), which will assist growth-stage startups within the XRPL blockchain ecosystem. The pilot program, set to launch in October, will focus on startups working with digital twin technologies, offering them critical resources and industry expertise. Community Reactions Highlight Enthusiasm for the Partnership The announcement of this partnership has generated widespread excitement within the blockchain community. A member of the community on X praised the continued collaboration between UC Berkeley and Ripple, stating, “great to see the continued collab with UCB, best university in the world for blockchain research and technical talent, and it’s not even close!” . Many professionals took to social media to celebrate the collaboration, recognizing UC Berkeley’s leadership in blockchain research. Ripple’s funding is seen as a significant investment in advancing blockchain and digital asset technologies. The Ripple-UC Berkeley partnership is viewed as a crucial step toward unlocking the potential of digital asset technologies and creating new opportunities for industries worldwide. Also Read: Egrag Crypto to XRP Holders: ‘You Will Make So Much Money and Beg to Stop’ When This Happens The post Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto. Ripple and UC Berkeley team up for cutting-edge digital asset research. Blockchain and digital twins set to revolutionize industries, including agriculture. Ripple’s investment supports startups, accelerating blockchain innovation through Berkeley’s accelerator. UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched a new partnership with Ripple to create the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a research hub dedicated to advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. The center, backed by $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), will focus on transforming how physical assets are captured, valued, and exchanged within the digital economy. This collaboration is part of Ripple’s ongoing University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has supported blockchain innovation at UC Berkeley since 2018. The CDA’s primary mission is to leverage blockchain technology and digital twins—digital replicas of physical objects—to explore new ways of managing and trading assets. These innovations could have broad applications across various sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, and finance. Digital twins, for instance, could enable consumers to virtually interact with products before purchasing, offering new possibilities for transparency in pricing and inventory management. In agriculture, digital representations of crops could assist farmers in securing credit by providing more accurate data to financial institutions. We’re proud to partner with @UCBerkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets: https://t.co/l3MISAkXqO From classrooms to real-world impact, this builds on years of innovation through our University Blockchain Research Initiative. Find out more about the… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 2, 2025 Also Read: Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Show Continued Strength in 24-Hour Gains Ripple and UC Berkeley’s Game-Changing Partnership for Digital Asset Research At the heart of this initiative is a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s world-class faculty and Ripple’s engineering team. This joint effort aims to develop open-source technologies to advance blockchain and digital twin applications. The CDA will also play a key role in academic development by providing students with hands-on experience and access to cutting-edge tools in blockchain, computer science, economics, and entrepreneurship. In addition to research and education, Ripple’s support will extend to the Berkeley Digital Asset Accelerator (BDAX), which will assist growth-stage startups within the XRPL blockchain ecosystem. The pilot program, set to launch in October, will focus on startups working with digital twin technologies, offering them critical resources and industry expertise. Community Reactions Highlight Enthusiasm for the Partnership The announcement of this partnership has generated widespread excitement within the blockchain community. A member of the community on X praised the continued collaboration between UC Berkeley and Ripple, stating, “great to see the continued collab with UCB, best university in the world for blockchain research and technical talent, and it’s not even close!” . Many professionals took to social media to celebrate the collaboration, recognizing UC Berkeley’s leadership in blockchain research. Ripple’s funding is seen as a significant investment in advancing blockchain and digital asset technologies. The Ripple-UC Berkeley partnership is viewed as a crucial step toward unlocking the potential of digital asset technologies and creating new opportunities for industries worldwide. Also Read: Egrag Crypto to XRP Holders: ‘You Will Make So Much Money and Beg to Stop’ When This Happens The post Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.

Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction

By: Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:07
Edge
EDGE$0.24335-8.78%
Particl
PART$0.2781-11.17%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000004005-11.00%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0005177+1.74%
  • Ripple and UC Berkeley team up for cutting-edge digital asset research.
  • Blockchain and digital twins set to revolutionize industries, including agriculture.
  • Ripple’s investment supports startups, accelerating blockchain innovation through Berkeley’s accelerator.

UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched a new partnership with Ripple to create the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a research hub dedicated to advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies.


The center, backed by $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), will focus on transforming how physical assets are captured, valued, and exchanged within the digital economy. This collaboration is part of Ripple’s ongoing University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has supported blockchain innovation at UC Berkeley since 2018.


The CDA’s primary mission is to leverage blockchain technology and digital twins—digital replicas of physical objects—to explore new ways of managing and trading assets. These innovations could have broad applications across various sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, and finance.


Digital twins, for instance, could enable consumers to virtually interact with products before purchasing, offering new possibilities for transparency in pricing and inventory management. In agriculture, digital representations of crops could assist farmers in securing credit by providing more accurate data to financial institutions.



Also Read: Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Show Continued Strength in 24-Hour Gains


Ripple and UC Berkeley’s Game-Changing Partnership for Digital Asset Research

At the heart of this initiative is a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s world-class faculty and Ripple’s engineering team. This joint effort aims to develop open-source technologies to advance blockchain and digital twin applications.


The CDA will also play a key role in academic development by providing students with hands-on experience and access to cutting-edge tools in blockchain, computer science, economics, and entrepreneurship.


In addition to research and education, Ripple’s support will extend to the Berkeley Digital Asset Accelerator (BDAX), which will assist growth-stage startups within the XRPL blockchain ecosystem. The pilot program, set to launch in October, will focus on startups working with digital twin technologies, offering them critical resources and industry expertise.


Community Reactions Highlight Enthusiasm for the Partnership

The announcement of this partnership has generated widespread excitement within the blockchain community. A member of the community on X praised the continued collaboration between UC Berkeley and Ripple, stating, “great to see the continued collab with UCB, best university in the world for blockchain research and technical talent, and it’s not even close!” .


Many professionals took to social media to celebrate the collaboration, recognizing UC Berkeley’s leadership in blockchain research. Ripple’s funding is seen as a significant investment in advancing blockchain and digital asset technologies.


The Ripple-UC Berkeley partnership is viewed as a crucial step toward unlocking the potential of digital asset technologies and creating new opportunities for industries worldwide.


Also Read: Egrag Crypto to XRP Holders: ‘You Will Make So Much Money and Beg to Stop’ When This Happens


The post Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006661-9.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.215-8.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000694-9.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,523.64-3.07%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004436-10.05%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

The post A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kevin-durant-bitcoin-fortune/
COM
COM$0.005183+0.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:27

Trending News

More

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,329.28
$104,329.28$104,329.28

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,516.99
$3,516.99$3,516.99

-2.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.39
$161.39$161.39

-3.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2805
$2.2805$2.2805

-1.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16535
$0.16535$0.16535

-0.96%