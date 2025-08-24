Big Rebound Coming? XRP Targets $3.60 After Drop

By: Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:52
XRP
XRP$3.0225--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02045-7.61%
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-targets-3-60-after-drop/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0641-8.03%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2186-4.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.002319+19.72%
Propy
PRO$0.7556+2.49%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1421+2.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.25+0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0641-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02902+1.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help