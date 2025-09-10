Big Revision Show Job Market Weaker Than Reported—With 911,000 Fewer Jobs—Data Shows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:04
MemeCore
M$1.95893-1.68%
Union
U$0.0092-10.93%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00104-15.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.677+1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016014-9.41%

Topline

The U.S. job market was weaker than originally reported over the previous year, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which previously drew the ire of President Donald Trump after downward revisions to jobs data.

President Donald Trump criticized job reports featuring downward revisions in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Key Facts

Employers added 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months ending March 2025, totaling about 849,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after data previously showed the economy added about 1.76 million jobs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday a downward revision as large as 800,000 jobs was expected, with estimates between 650,000 and 775,000 fewer jobs by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Comerica Bank and Mizuho Securities.

Bessent and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett criticized the BLS ahead of the agency’s revisions, as Bessent said, “I’m not sure what these people who collect the data have been doing,” while Hassett suggested recent downward revisions are “why we need new and better data.”

Big Number

818,000. That’s the downward revision the BLS issued last year for the same annual data, lowering the average monthly job growth for the 12 months ending March 2024 from 242,000 to 174,000.

Will Revised Jobs Data Impact The Fed’s Rate Cut Decision?

The Federal Reserve will likely take the jobs data revision into account ahead of its next policymaking meeting on Sept. 17, as the central bank appeared to consider last year’s downward revision before cutting rates during its September 2024 meeting. The Fed has relied on a dual mandate of stabilizing inflation while maximizing employment, and August’s jobs report—signaling a higher-than-expected jump for unemployment to 4.3%—appeared to foreshadow a looming rate cut. Investors traded at odds of 99.1% for an interest rate cut of at least a quarter-point shortly after the report, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

What To Watch For

Consumer price index data will be released on Thursday, as Wall Street expects inflation to tick up to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, according to FactSet. Anthony Saglimbene, Ameriprise’s chief market strategist, wrote Monday if the inflation data is worse than expected, it would “likely throw cold water” on a larger rate cut by the Fed.

Key Background

Trump ousted BLS chief Erika McEntarfer after the agency’s jobs report included the largest two-month downward revision since 1968 and signs of cooling for the labor market. Trump, who also claimed McEntarfer had manipulated jobs data during the 2024 election, has targeted the BLS in recent weeks and alleged the agency had “rigged” its data. Some of Trump’s advisers are preparing a report detailing errors with the agency’s jobs data, which includes a historical overview of job data revisions, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. Economists have backed the BLS, despite Trump’s criticisms: The National Association for Business Economists said in a statement the group of global analysts and data scientists “stands firmly with the dedicated economists and statisticians at BLS and across the federal statistical agencies.” Trump tapped Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni to succeed McEntarfer in a move condemned by Democrats, who called Antoni “completely unqualified.” NABE, which called on policymakers to “defend the integrity of the U.S. statistical system,” added the BLS requires a “knowledgeable and qualified commissioner” who can “protect its trusted professional staff from political pressure.”

Further Reading

ForbesUnemployment Hits 4.3%—Worse Than ExpectedBy Ty RoushForbesPrivate Hiring Declines As Labor Market Slows SharplyBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/09/us-added-nearly-a-million-fewer-jobs-than-reported/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$876.22-0.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1546+10.66%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002532-2.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9538-0.31%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08826+2.11%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules