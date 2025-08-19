Big Things Ahead as Pi Network Prepares for Major Updates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:20
Migration within Pi Network refers to moving user accounts and balances from the testnet to the live mainnet — the step that transforms Pi from a virtual balance into a usable cryptocurrency.

The first migration laid the foundation, proving the system’s scalability and activating early wallets.

Now, attention is turning to a possible second migration. This update would focus on unmigrated tokens, including referral bonuses and newly KYC-approved balances. If carried out, it could expand the number of active wallets, improve liquidity, and unlock wider utility for Pi.

The Pi team has not officially confirmed the rollout, but recent ecosystem activity — including the launch of the Pi Hackathon — has fueled speculation that the update may be on the horizon. Analysts caution, however, that releasing tokens too quickly could trigger selling pressure, especially given Pi’s current trading range between $0.30 and $0.40.

Pi Network Adds Passkeys for Security

Alongside migration speculation, Pi Network has rolled out a passkey feature for its mobile app, giving users an additional layer of verification when logging in. Once enabled, users receive a confirmation email to finalize the setup.

The community has welcomed the move, sharing advice on securing credentials — from using hardware security keys and password managers to keeping backups offline. The new feature aligns with broader Web3 trends focused on digital identity protection and strengthens Pi’s commitment to user safety.

Balancing Growth and Stability

The Pi community sees 2025 as a turning point. A second migration could finally unlock referral bonuses and accelerate adoption, but it also carries risks if not managed carefully. At the same time, Pi’s new security measures highlight a commitment to building a trusted ecosystem.

For Pi users, the year ahead could be one of the most transformative yet — provided the team strikes the right balance between expansion and stability.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Source: https://coindoo.com/big-things-ahead-as-pi-network-prepares-for-major-updates/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
