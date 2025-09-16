Big Winners Emerging If The Fed Cuts Rates In September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 23:27
Movement
MOVE$0.1296+3.51%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.92%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017254-2.22%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55-0.06%

Fed Rate Cut Could Reshape Markets in September

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut interest rates at its September 2025 meeting, and analysts believe this move could trigger sharp gains across technology stocks and cryptocurrencies. Fundstrat Co-Founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee told CNBC that the Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stand to benefit the most.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on September 16–17. At its last meeting, the Fed kept rates unchanged, but expectations are now leaning heavily toward easing. According to CME exchange data, markets assign a 96.1% probability to a 25-basis-point cut and a 3.9% chance of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

Target Rate Probabilities for 17 Sep 2025 Fed Meeting. Source: CME Group

Tom Lee argues that rate cuts will inject liquidity into the economy, giving confidence to both businesses and investors. He points to the slowing labor market and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which has been under 50 for 31 consecutive months, as signs of economic caution.

Lee also highlighted that major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are reinventing themselves as fintech-driven firms, investing heavily in artificial intelligence and blockchain to modernize operations and reduce costs.

The Biggest Winners According to Tom Lee

Lee identified three groups that could gain the most from rate cuts:

  • Nasdaq 100 index stocks, especially in technology and AI
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum, which he says could make a “monster move” in the coming months
  • Small businesses and parts of the financial sector, though Lee emphasized the strongest gains are likely in crypto and tech

He also drew parallels to September 1998 and 2024, when the Fed first held rates steady before pivoting to cuts that fueled market rallies.

Wall Street’s Dive Into Blockchain

Lee believes blockchain will be a critical driver of transformation for banks. “The biggest expense for banks is labor, and that’s where they can save money by moving to blockchain,” he explained.

BitMine, the company he chairs, is already one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum, with total assets of $10.8 billion as of September 15, 2025.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11043/what-tom-lee-sees-as-the-biggest-winners-if-the-fed-cuts-rates-this-september

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.1+1.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) has lauded blockchain adoption as the future read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.619+1.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,862.93+1.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08877+2.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:34
Share
Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, with a rollout to Spain planned as Europe’s largest lenders accelerate crypto services. Grupo Santander’s digital bank Openbank is expanding in Europe with a new offering for German clients amid rising demand for crypto assets.The bank said Tuesday that customers in Germany can now buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (POL) and Cardano (ADA) directly on its platform.According to Santander, the new service integrates crypto alongside Openbank’s existing investment products, eliminating the need for third-party platforms and operating under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$116,862.93+1.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08877+2.98%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.259+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Efficient Institutional Asset Management

User loses $1 million USDC after MEV bot intercepted transaction