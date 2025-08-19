Big XRP and Solana News: Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S.

The new contracts allow up to 5x leverage and differ from traditional futures in a key way: they carry no monthly expiry dates. Instead, the products only expire after five years, offering traders flexibility that was previously only available on offshore platforms.

Building on Coinbase’s Futures Roadmap

The move follows Coinbase’s rollout of “nano” futures last year, which included 0.01 BTC and 0.10 ETH contracts. These smaller-sized derivatives were designed to lower the barrier to entry for retail investors by requiring less capital to trade.

By extending perpetual futures to Solana and XRP, Coinbase is giving U.S. traders access to products that have typically been offered only through unregulated international exchanges. The difference here is regulation: Coinbase’s futures are fully compliant with U.S. oversight, giving domestic investors a safer alternative to offshore venues.

Why It Matters

For years, U.S. traders interested in perpetual contracts — a popular derivative in global crypto markets — were forced to look abroad, often taking on counterparty risk by using unlicensed exchanges. Coinbase’s offering marks the first time these kinds of perpetual futures are available to U.S. users under a regulated framework.

The launch is expected to attract both retail and institutional interest, as traders seek exposure to two of the most actively traded altcoins while benefiting from regulatory safeguards.

