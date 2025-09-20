Billex Exchange secures three major partnerships ahead of its official launch on the Play Store and App Store for smooth, secure crypto sell and purchase.Billex Exchange secures three major partnerships ahead of its official launch on the Play Store and App Store for smooth, secure crypto sell and purchase.

Billex Exchange to Officially Launch With 3 Big Partnerships to Transform Crypto Trading

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 02:30
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04374-8.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.16016-3.83%
RWAX
APP$0.002148-14.96%
blockchain3553516 main

Billex Exchange, a secure and user-friendly crypto trading platform, has addressed the Billicat Community through its official X account. The platform is ready to unfold its official debut, confirming three major partnership deals are on the way. Through its exclusive launch, Billex Exchange is poised to streamline the selling and purchasing of cryptocurrencies with its advanced trading features.

The platform has decided to keep it secret until just before the official launch. Through this strategic move, Billex Exchange is set for a strong market entry, reinforcing its commitment to foster momentum and trust before going live.

A Smooth Rollout for Billex Exchange is on the Horizon

The team working behind Billex has announced the completion of the project, undergoing final checks to manage everything smoothly at the time of launch. The mobile app development company has clarified that the quality is their priority, eliminating every single glitch or surprise by testing thoroughly.

Through this careful preparation, Billex Exchange strives to cement its reputation to provide users with a secure and reliable trading experience from the start. 

Billex Exchange Announces the Timeline for Launch, Driving Community Excitement

Billex Exchange has defined the timeline clearly, submitting Billex to play Store and App Store this month. After approval, they will shortly kick off the beta testing, giving all-time high anticipation to the Billicat Community.

The supporters of the platform are too excited to wait for the launch so that they can test and experience the exchange. The platform has promised its community to introduce user-focused design with groundbreaking features.

With the beginning of the countdown, Billex Exchange is poised to solidify its position as a game-changer, not just a trading platform. With this launch, the platform aims to bring new opportunities to the crypto market to empower its community.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion