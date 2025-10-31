The post Billie Eilish Says Billionaires Should Give Away Their Wealth At Awards Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Musician Billie Eilish used an award acceptance speech Wednesday night—for which billionaire Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was in the audience—to question why the mega-rich have allowed their wealth to accumulate and encourage billionaires to donate their money in a time “people need empathy and help in our country.” Billie Eilish attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on Oct. 29, 2025 in New York City. Getty Images Key Facts Eilish was honored at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards for her contribution to the music industry and it was revealed at the event she’d be donating $11.5 million from her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour to The Changemaker Program, which addresses climate change and food insecurity. In her acceptance speech, she encouraged anyone who has money “to use it for good things and give it to some people that need it.” She specifically called out billionaires, adding, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.” Zuckerberg, the fifth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $226 billion as of Thursday, was in attendance at the event in support of his wife Priscilla Chan, who was being honored for her work in philanthropy. Eilish’s comment led to quiet laughter and applause, People magazine reported, adding that an unnamed “eyewitness in the audience” said Zuckerberg did not clap along with the rest of the audience. Zuckerberg and Chan have given away more than $5 billion in their lifetimes, about 2% of their net worth, ranking them among Forbes’ most generous philanthropists. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories… The post Billie Eilish Says Billionaires Should Give Away Their Wealth At Awards Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Musician Billie Eilish used an award acceptance speech Wednesday night—for which billionaire Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was in the audience—to question why the mega-rich have allowed their wealth to accumulate and encourage billionaires to donate their money in a time “people need empathy and help in our country.” Billie Eilish attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on Oct. 29, 2025 in New York City. Getty Images Key Facts Eilish was honored at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards for her contribution to the music industry and it was revealed at the event she’d be donating $11.5 million from her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour to The Changemaker Program, which addresses climate change and food insecurity. In her acceptance speech, she encouraged anyone who has money “to use it for good things and give it to some people that need it.” She specifically called out billionaires, adding, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.” Zuckerberg, the fifth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $226 billion as of Thursday, was in attendance at the event in support of his wife Priscilla Chan, who was being honored for her work in philanthropy. Eilish’s comment led to quiet laughter and applause, People magazine reported, adding that an unnamed “eyewitness in the audience” said Zuckerberg did not clap along with the rest of the audience. Zuckerberg and Chan have given away more than $5 billion in their lifetimes, about 2% of their net worth, ranking them among Forbes’ most generous philanthropists. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories…