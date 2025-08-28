Billion-Dollar Asset Manager Launches First Pi Network ETP In Europe

By: CoinGape
2025/08/28 00:34
DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour has debuted the Pi Network exchange-traded product in Europe, the first of its kind on the continent. The Pi ETP debuted on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new listings, marking a milestone for the fast-growing community-driven blockchain project.

Valour Expands Europe’s Crypto Market With Pi Network and Seven New ETPs

According to a company blog post, the new Pi ETP gives investors regulated, exchange-traded exposure to the Pi Network token through traditional brokerage accounts. The products have a 1.9% management fee and will trade in Swedish kronor. Therefore, mainstream investors across Europe can access it easily.

Valour already has a wide range of crypto ETPs already available with over 85 in Europe. Alongside Pi, Valour introduced ETPs for Shiba Inu, Ondo, Cronos, Mantle, VeChain, Ethena, and Celestia, all of which represent different areas of blockchain growth.

Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, said demand for transparent and simple access to digital assets continues to grow. She emphasized that the new products meet investor appetite for diversified coverage across major blockchains and ecosystems.

Commenting on the launch, the Head of Product at Valour, Elaine Buehler, said the launch would help the company strike the balance between core infrastructure and emerging trends like modular blockchains and tokenized yields. Nadine Kenzelmann, Managing Director at Valour, added that the company aims to maintain institutional standards while rapidly expanding its lineup.

The expansion cements Valour’s reputation as one of the most aggressive players in Europe’s regulated digital-asset market. The company currently has products listed in Spotlight Stock Market, Borsen Frankfurt, the Swiss Exchange, and Euronext. This Pi ETP launch demonstrates the firm’s intention to list a token with a lot of community interest.

That community and institutional interest is underscored by venture firms as well. For example, Ulu Ventures recently listed Pi Network among its portfolio companies, highlighting confidence in its long-term ecosystem potential.

The parent company of Valour is currently listed on Nasdaq under the DEFT ticker. It has identified itself as an intermediary between the traditional market and decentralized finance ventures. It combines asset management, research, brokerage, and other quantitative strategies.

ETP Debut Reflects Increasing Demand Regulated Community Tokens in Europe

The aim of Pi Network is to expand cryptocurrency accessibility by developing a mobile-first environment based on its native token. The listing on Valour means that European investors can invest in Pi using a regulated structure for the first time.

The listing also illustrates how large asset managers are showing interest in coins that traditional investors would never consider previously. Recent whale accumulation of Pi  further highlight growing conviction in its long-term value. It is an indication of a long-term trend in European markets where the desire to gain access to regulated crypto investment is increasing amongst investors.

