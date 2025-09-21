TLDR Ken Griffin’s Citadel sold Tesla stock for the fourth consecutive quarter while increasing Nvidia position by 900% Nvidia and Intel announced a $5 billion partnership to create custom x86 CPUs and integrated GPU-CPU designs The partnership announcement drove Nvidia’s market value up $150 billion in one day Deal targets 220 million AI PC shipments [...] The post Billionaire Ken Griffin Ditches Tesla for Nvidia Stock. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ken Griffin’s Citadel sold Tesla stock for the fourth consecutive quarter while increasing Nvidia position by 900% Nvidia and Intel announced a $5 billion partnership to create custom x86 CPUs and integrated GPU-CPU designs The partnership announcement drove Nvidia’s market value up $150 billion in one day Deal targets 220 million AI PC shipments [...] The post Billionaire Ken Griffin Ditches Tesla for Nvidia Stock. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.

Billionaire Ken Griffin Ditches Tesla for Nvidia Stock. Here’s Why

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 22:48
NodeAI
GPU$0.1768-8.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-8.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1469+2.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003313-9.20%

TLDR

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel sold Tesla stock for the fourth consecutive quarter while increasing Nvidia position by 900%
  • Nvidia and Intel announced a $5 billion partnership to create custom x86 CPUs and integrated GPU-CPU designs
  • The partnership announcement drove Nvidia’s market value up $150 billion in one day
  • Deal targets 220 million AI PC shipments expected by 2028 and expands Nvidia’s addressable market by $50 billion
  • William Blair analyst maintains Buy rating on Nvidia, citing incremental revenue opportunities and competitive advantages

Nvidia’s stock surged following two major developments: a $5 billion partnership with Intel and billionaire Ken Griffin’s hedge fund increasing its Nvidia position by 900%. The chip maker’s market value jumped from $4.13 trillion to $4.28 trillion in a single trading day.

Griffin’s Citadel Advisors, the most successful hedge fund in U.S. history by net gains, sold Tesla stock for the fourth consecutive quarter. The fund reduced its already-small Tesla position by 30% during the second quarter.

At the same time, Griffin made Nvidia his second-largest holding. Citadel now has more money invested in Nvidia than at any point since 2022.

Nvidia has returned 1,100% since the artificial intelligence boom began in January 2023. Griffin previously sold the stock in seven of the previous eight quarters before his large purchase in the second quarter of 2025.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

The Intel partnership creates custom x86 CPUs for Nvidia’s data center platforms. It also includes plans for chips that combine Intel processors with Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets for personal computers.

CEO Jensen Huang said the collaboration had been in development for nearly a year. The two technology teams have been discussing and architecting solutions during this time period.

Data Center and Consumer Market Opportunities

The deal spans both data center and consumer markets. Huang pointed to massive potential demand in the notebook market alone.

The notebook market sells 150 million units each year. This gives investors insight into the scale of the opportunity ahead.

William Blair analyst Sebastien Naji maintained his Buy rating on Nvidia stock. He views the Intel partnership as beneficial for both companies.

The analyst believes the deal provides Nvidia with incremental revenue opportunities. This comes during strong demand for NVL72 racks.

Intel gains a new customer in the data center market. The partnership also provides funding for Intel’s foundry goals.

For Nvidia, the deal expands access to the large x86 ecosystem. It also enhances the company’s potential in the integrated GPU PC market.

Market Expansion Puts Pressure on AMD

The partnership boosts Nvidia’s total addressable market by roughly $50 billion according to Huang. This expansion puts additional pressure on rival Advanced Micro Devices.

IDC projects about 220 million AI PC shipments in 2028 using x86 architecture. This represents a massive incremental market opportunity for Nvidia.

Naji expects Nvidia to sustain robust growth backed by hyperscaler spending. The company also benefits from accelerating momentum from neocloud, sovereign, and enterprise customers.

Products from the collaboration are not expected to arrive for several years. However, investors are already pricing in the potential benefits.

Wall Street maintains a Strong Buy consensus on Nvidia stock based on 35 Buy ratings. The average price target of $211.69 suggests 20% upside potential from current levels.

The post Billionaire Ken Griffin Ditches Tesla for Nvidia Stock. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions. A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, […] Сообщение How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000616-9.41%
Story
IP$14.192+30.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.041+2.47%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/19 19:33
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$237.77-0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9783+0.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

The post An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/
B
B$0.43258-10.87%
Sidekick
K$0.1831+13.37%
Union
U$0.012373-7.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:52
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens