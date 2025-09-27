The post Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, Wall Street veteran, and founder of Galaxy Digital, shared his striking predictions about the future of cryptocurrency markets. Novogratz offered insider insights into market cycles, institutional adoption, and the catalysts that will trigger the next major bull rally. After eight years of waiting, Wall Street’s “herd” has finally arrived in the crypto market, according to Novogratz. BlackRock’s involvement in ETFs and Larry Fink’s role have been critical in changing the institutional mindset. Unlike past four-year crypto cycles, Novogratz thinks things will be different this time: Regulatory Clarity: New laws and the SEC’s pro-crypto stance are paving the way for the industry to grow. Corporate Integration: Wall Street banks and Corporate America will accelerate the shift from “accounts to wallets” by integrating tokenized assets and stablecoins. Real World Assets (RWA) Tokenization: Portfolios will become a mix of tokenized real-world assets, including stocks, bonds, and private loans. Novogratz emphasizes the importance of community and trends in the valuation of successful crypto projects. “All successful cryptocurrencies are cults,” he says, noting that projects like XRP and Cardano, even with low use cases, survive and gain value thanks to the strength of their communities. According to him, even stocks like Tesla and MicroStrategy now have a cryptocurrency-like “cult” structure. Mike Novogratz reveals his four largest positions, expressing strong belief in three altcoins as well as Bitcoin. Novogratz’s four biggest positions are: Bitcoin (BTC) Solana (LEFT) Hyperliquid (HYPE) Ethereum (ETH) Solana (LEFT) hakkındaki tezini ise şu şekilde özetliyor: “Solana’nın anlatısı, internetin sermaye piyasaları için bir platform olacağı yönünde.” Jump Capital gibi elit yüksek frekanslı ticaret şirketlerinin Solana üzerine inşa etmeyi tercih etmesi, SOL’ü büyük sermaye piyasaları için güçlü bir aday yapıyor. Despite current global risks (especially the put options he bought due to high valuations on the NASDAQ),… The post Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, Wall Street veteran, and founder of Galaxy Digital, shared his striking predictions about the future of cryptocurrency markets. Novogratz offered insider insights into market cycles, institutional adoption, and the catalysts that will trigger the next major bull rally. After eight years of waiting, Wall Street’s “herd” has finally arrived in the crypto market, according to Novogratz. BlackRock’s involvement in ETFs and Larry Fink’s role have been critical in changing the institutional mindset. Unlike past four-year crypto cycles, Novogratz thinks things will be different this time: Regulatory Clarity: New laws and the SEC’s pro-crypto stance are paving the way for the industry to grow. Corporate Integration: Wall Street banks and Corporate America will accelerate the shift from “accounts to wallets” by integrating tokenized assets and stablecoins. Real World Assets (RWA) Tokenization: Portfolios will become a mix of tokenized real-world assets, including stocks, bonds, and private loans. Novogratz emphasizes the importance of community and trends in the valuation of successful crypto projects. “All successful cryptocurrencies are cults,” he says, noting that projects like XRP and Cardano, even with low use cases, survive and gain value thanks to the strength of their communities. According to him, even stocks like Tesla and MicroStrategy now have a cryptocurrency-like “cult” structure. Mike Novogratz reveals his four largest positions, expressing strong belief in three altcoins as well as Bitcoin. Novogratz’s four biggest positions are: Bitcoin (BTC) Solana (LEFT) Hyperliquid (HYPE) Ethereum (ETH) Solana (LEFT) hakkındaki tezini ise şu şekilde özetliyor: “Solana’nın anlatısı, internetin sermaye piyasaları için bir platform olacağı yönünde.” Jump Capital gibi elit yüksek frekanslı ticaret şirketlerinin Solana üzerine inşa etmeyi tercih etmesi, SOL’ü büyük sermaye piyasaları için güçlü bir aday yapıyor. Despite current global risks (especially the put options he bought due to high valuations on the NASDAQ),…

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:47
Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, Wall Street veteran, and founder of Galaxy Digital, shared his striking predictions about the future of cryptocurrency markets.

Novogratz offered insider insights into market cycles, institutional adoption, and the catalysts that will trigger the next major bull rally.

After eight years of waiting, Wall Street’s “herd” has finally arrived in the crypto market, according to Novogratz. BlackRock’s involvement in ETFs and Larry Fink’s role have been critical in changing the institutional mindset.

Unlike past four-year crypto cycles, Novogratz thinks things will be different this time:

  • Regulatory Clarity: New laws and the SEC’s pro-crypto stance are paving the way for the industry to grow.
  • Corporate Integration: Wall Street banks and Corporate America will accelerate the shift from “accounts to wallets” by integrating tokenized assets and stablecoins.
  • Real World Assets (RWA) Tokenization: Portfolios will become a mix of tokenized real-world assets, including stocks, bonds, and private loans.

Novogratz emphasizes the importance of community and trends in the valuation of successful crypto projects. “All successful cryptocurrencies are cults,” he says, noting that projects like XRP and Cardano, even with low use cases, survive and gain value thanks to the strength of their communities.

According to him, even stocks like Tesla and MicroStrategy now have a cryptocurrency-like “cult” structure.

Mike Novogratz reveals his four largest positions, expressing strong belief in three altcoins as well as Bitcoin.

Novogratz’s four biggest positions are:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Solana (LEFT)
  • Hyperliquid (HYPE)
  • Ethereum (ETH)

Solana (LEFT) hakkındaki tezini ise şu şekilde özetliyor: "Solana'nın anlatısı, internetin sermaye piyasaları için bir platform olacağı yönünde." Jump Capital gibi elit yüksek frekanslı ticaret şirketlerinin Solana üzerine inşa etmeyi tercih etmesi, SOL'ü büyük sermaye piyasaları için güçlü bir aday yapıyor.

Despite current global risks (especially the put options he bought due to high valuations on the NASDAQ), Novogratz predicts the markets will end with a “blow-off top” and the final leg of the frenzy will be “crazier than you can imagine.”

Novogratz says Bitcoin could reach the $200,000 level and explains the biggest potential catalyst for this jump as follows:

Fed Loss of Independence: Trump’s appointment of a “dovish” to the Fed and his premature interest rate cut could undermine the Fed’s independence, triggering a massive risk-off reaction. He predicts that gold and Bitcoin will skyrocket in this scenario.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/billionaire-mike-novogratz-reveals-his-three-preferred-altcoins-besides-bitcoin-one-is-quite-surprising/

