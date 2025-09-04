Kiat Lim. Valencia Club de Fútbol

This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025. See the full list here.

Speculation that healthcare billionaire Peter Lim was looking to sell his majority-owned Valencia CF was put to rest in March, when his 32-year-old son, Kiat, was named president of the Spanish football club.

The scion is now overseeing construction of the long-delayed 70,000-plus-seater stadium, Nou Mestalla, set to open in 2027. In June, Valencia said it had secured €322 million ($373 million) in financing through the issuance of notes and a loan for the new stadium, which will be Spain’s fourth-largest by capacity.

An ardent football fan, Lim acquired Valencia in 2014 for €420 million, helping to rescue the debt-laden club from bankruptcy. But the past decade has been a rocky one for Valencia, marked by financial stress and a performance record that disappointed fans. The new president has a positive outlook.

“We’re going from fewer than 500 hospitality seats to more than 6,500, from a dated venue to a modern destination that can host major events year-round,” says Kiat. “Nou Mestalla is not just bricks and seats—it’s the engine that will drive our next era of growth,” he adds.