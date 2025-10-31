Billionaires spend big to boost Cuomo

A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Super PACs supporting Andrew Cuomo and opposing Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race have raised over $40 million, with millions coming from prominent billionaires and family dynasties, according to election filings. New York billionaires Bill Ackman, Ronald Lauder, William Lauder, Barry Diller and Dan Loeb have all made large donations to a special committee called Fix the City that supports independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, according to election filings. Other non-New Yorkers giving to the group include casino mogul Steve Wynn and Alice Walton, the world’s richest woman. The wave of big money highlights the growing fear of a Mamdani win by many of New York’s wealthy and national conservatives. A self-described Democratic socialist, Mamdani’s platform includes a rent freeze, free buses, free childcare for all and government-run grocery stores. To pay for the programs, he’s proposed an additional 2% tax on New Yorkers who make more than $1 million a year. Even as Mamdani maintains a double-digit lead in most of the polls, a vast money machine built on several pro-Cuomo PACs has gained steam as Election Day nears. Fix the City is by far the largest of the so-called “independent expenditure committees,” political fundraising groups akin to super PACs that can accept unlimited funds and were created to get around the new York City’s campaign finance limits. They are not tax deductible to the donors and are not permitted to coordinate their efforts with a specific candidate’s campaign. According to filings, Fix the City has raised over $32 million, with many large gifts coming after Mamdani’s primary win in June. Two other anti-Mamdani committees include Defend NYC, which has raised $2.5 million, and New Yorkers for a Better Future, which has raised $1.5 million.

A PAC supporting Mamdani, called New Yorkers for Lower Costs, has raised just under $2 million. The only known wealth donor to contribute to that special committee is Elizabeth Simons, the daughter of the late billionaire hedge fund investor James Simons. Many of the largest donations to Fix the City came before the primary, including two gifts in June from Michael Bloomberg totaling $8.3 million. Bloomberg, who met with Mamdani in September to offer advice, has not made any donations to the group since. Many billionaires have ramped up their giving after the primary. Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, Tesla board member and White House chief design officer, gave two gifts of $1 million each to two pro-Cuomo PACs in October. Gebbia declined to comment on the gifts, as did several other billionaires mentioned in this piece. Others could not be reached for comment.

Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for mayor speaks during a press conference celebrating his primary victory with leaders and members of the city’s labor unions on July 2, 2025 in New York. Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images