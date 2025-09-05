Billy Joel Earns His First Top 10 Album On A Billboard Chart

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:33
MemeCore
M$1.59726+17.01%
Threshold
T$0.01586+1.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3501--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016267-6.54%
BILLY
BILLY$0.003511+1.70%

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II gives Billy Joel his first top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart and reappears across Billboard rankings following its fortieth anniversary reissue. ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Billy Joel performs at soundcheck before his show at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Billy Joel’s 2025 hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The piano man was forced to pause his concerts and cancel many upcoming dates earlier this year due to health concerns, but even while he’s been off the road, his music has been everywhere. This week, Joel is back on the charts in America with one of his classics.

The musician’s life and career were revisited in the HBO docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered this summer. Just a few weeks later, his compilation Greatest Hits – Volume I & II was re-released on vinyl to mark its fortieth anniversary. The collection gave longtime fans a reason to pick it up again — and for newcomers, a perfect entry point into Joel’s catalog.

Billy Joel Charts Two New Top 10s

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II opens in impressive starting positions on three tallies. It Starts at No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 6 on the Vinyl Albums ranking, and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales list, which tracks the bestselling full-lengths in the country, regardless of how they’re purchased or what style they may be filed under.

Billy Joel’s Debut Top 10

Joel’s appearance on the Vinyl Albums chart is especially noteworthy, as it’s the superstar’s first top 10 on the roster. On Top Rock Albums, Greatest Hits – Volume I & II becomes his fifth top 10 win.

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II Returns to Multiple Lists

The compilation also returns to two other Billboard charts, ones where it has already landed in the past. Greatest Hits – Volume I & II reappears on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums roster at No. 10, where it establishes a new peak. The title also makes its way back to the Billboard 200 at No. 34.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/billy-joel-earns-his-first-top-10-album-on-a-billboard-chart/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.865+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.00998-11.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.306+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06531-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08156-5.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288-3.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00719-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving