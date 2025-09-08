Biometrics rise in policing as Laos launches digital IDs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08
A new report has tagged law enforcement as the leading vertical for biometric adoption in 2025, signaling a mainstream acceptance of emerging technologies for identification.

Dubbed the 2025 Industry Survey, analysts at the Biometrics Institute revealed a frenetic adoption pace for biometrics over the last year across key sectors. The report utilized the responses of over 200 professionals in the biometrics industry to questions on the present and future of the fledgling industry.

The study shows that over 80% of the respondents confirmed that biometrics adoption is highest among police and law enforcement agencies. Analysts noted that security use cases from contactless biometrics make up 32% of the global market share, with utility in border control and policing leading the way.

Furthermore, the experts highlighted other government use cases like national digital IDs and e-passports as contributors to the hype around biometric adoption. Banking and finance have recorded significant biometric adoption since 2020, with consumer electronics via smartphones and wearable technologies increasing their market share.

Other noteworthy adopters of biometrics include the healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and education sectors. A common denominator across each sector is a forecasted growth spurt by the end of the decade amid a keen embrace by a flurry of enterprises worldwide.

In forward-looking statements, the 200 professionals predict that digital identity use cases will lead the charge for biometric adoption. Meanwhile, experts are tipping artificial intelligence (AI) as a solution to improve the scope and utility of biometrics.

Despite the anticipated utility, a cross-section of experts disclosed that AI-powered deepfakes are a significant threat to global biometric adoption. Furthermore, the respondents make a case for tighter privacy standards to safeguard user biometrics as the debate for ethical considerations rages.

Over two-thirds of respondents argue that education is required for the public acceptance of biometrics, a key ingredient in extending biometrics beyond the circle of professionals.

Governments eye private biometrics firms with skepticism

Amid the growing acceptance of biometrics as the future of digital identity, regulators have demonstrated a hostile stance toward biometrics service providers. In February, Brazilian authorities ordered iris-scanner Worldcoin to suspend incentives in exchange for biometric data.

Meanwhile, China has warned against Worldcoin’s biometric data collection practices over personal privacy concerns. Despite the harsh stance, India is inching forward with a biometric e-passport, joining a growing list of countries making the pivot.

Laos shifting from paper documents

Elsewhere, Laos has signaled a clear intention to launch digital identity cards for its citizens in October, as part of its effort to phase out paper-based identity documents amid a rapid push for digitization.


The incoming digital ID will be citizens’ primary means of identity, containing biometrics and other relevant information. Apart from storing citizens’ data, the incoming digital ID is expected to offer a range of functionalities, including support for e-government services.

Kaenchanh Phommachack, Director of the Department of Census Management and Grassroots Development, shared key insights into the digital ID, highlighting its use cases as a travel document. Phommachack disclosed that the document can be used locally and internationally to identify and sidestep bureaucratic delays and steep administrative fees.

Furthermore, Phommachack confirmed that the incoming digital ID meets international standards and is equipped with state-of-the-art security capabilities. The administrator highlighted the digital ID’s QR codes and barcode functionalities, underscoring its durability.

Ahead of the mainstream rollout, Phommachack revealed that Laos will adopt a phased approach. The first phase will focus on children from birth to the age of six, and extend from six to fifteen years.

Meanwhile, the second stage will capture citizens aged fifteen with issuance validity for 20 years before a renewal. For senior citizens over sixty, Laos will issue a lifetime card without an expiration window.

Despite the forward-thinking nature of the incoming digital ID, there is a service charge of LAK 30,000 ($1.6) for each applicant. However, administrators are pledging a seamless application process with the Department of Census Management and Grassroots Development directing citizens to its central, provincial, and district offices.

In July, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone ordered a nationwide integration, officially setting things in motion for an October launch. Laos has been tinkering with a national digital ID system since mid-2024, following bilateral talks with Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.

Southeast Asia goes headlong into digital IDs

While a front view indicates that Southeast Asia is playing catch-up with emerging technologies, a bird’s eye view suggests frantic adoption in the region. Laos and Vietnam are collaborating on a digital payment platform, while the Philippines has issued 84 million digital IDs since launch.

Furthermore, Thailand has since launched digital IDs for people living with disabilities within its borders, toeing the same path as South Korea. Zooming out, Jordan has unveiled e-passports, with Rwanda and Greece gearing up for a similar launch.

Watch: Why identity is important as we move to Web3

Source: https://coingeek.com/biometrics-rise-in-policing-as-laos-launches-digital-ids/

