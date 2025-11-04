ExchangeDEX+
2025-11-04 Tuesday

Crypto News

CORZ, RIOT and CLSK Earn PT Hikes at Bernstein

CORZ, RIOT and CLSK Earn PT Hikes at Bernstein

Bitcoin BTC$106,970.07 miners are now an integral part of the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain, Wall Street broker Bernstein said in a note Monday updating its model for the sector. The broker argued that miners' large-scale power infrastructure and facilities have become critical to AI data centers, now seen as the biggest execution bottleneck for the fast-growing industry. Every U.S.-listed bitcoin miner the broker covers has pivoted toward maximizing the value of its power assets rather than betting on bitcoin price upside, analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote. The firm's analysts abandoned their discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology in favor of a sum-of-parts valuation, combining miners' bitcoin holdings, mining EBITDA, AI co-location and cloud revenues, and the potential value of power sites earmarked for AI data centers—using a conservative $3 million per megawatt (MW) multiple. Bernstein lifted its price target for Core Scientific (CORZ) to $24 from $17, citing the company's pivot toward high-performance computing (HPC) colocation and its plan to deliver about 590 megawatts of IT load by early 2027. The report noted that shareholders' rejection of the CoreWeave deal gives management more room to optimize value and hinted at a new partnership expected in the fourth quarter. Riot Platforms (RIOT) also saw its target raised to $25 from $19, reflecting the AI potential of its 1-gigawatt Corsicana site. while CleanSpark (CLSK) was lifted to $24 from $20 as it moves toward a hybrid bitcoin-AI model through new hires and partnerships. Bernstein rates IREN, CORZ, RIOT, and CLSK outperform, the broker said bitcoin miners with active or potential AI contracts are being re-rated by the market as key enablers of the next generation of computing infrastructure. Mining stocks were flying in premarket trading following news of IREN's AI cloud deal with Microsoft. IREN was 21% higher in early trade,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/11/04 04:35
Strategy diluted MSTR by $54M but only bought $46M of bitcoin

Strategy diluted MSTR by $54M but only bought $46M of bitcoin

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) diluted common shareholders by $54.4 million last week, yet the company managed to buy just $45.6 million worth of bitcoin (BTC). That 183,501 extra shares of MSTR accreted far less than 84% of those proceeds to the company's treasury. In fact, the company bought 34% less BTC than the total proceeds to the company from its dilution of both common and preferred shareholders of $69.5 million. Specifically, the company sold $8.4 million of its 10% yielding STRF, $4.4 million of its 8% yielding STRK, $2.3 million of its 10% yielding STRD, and $54.4 million of its 0% yielding MSTR. Because Strategy sold $15.1 million worth of these preferred shares, those sales haven't only the consequences of dilution but will also require ongoing dividend payments forever. Because the company earns minimal profit from its software business and plans to pay generous dividends in perpetuity, management has repeatedly guided that it may pay dividends through future dilution. Read more: MSTR down $8B this quarter despite inflows from global institutions Strategy bought 34% less BTC than it diluted last week Embarrassingly, the company sold $0 of the class of preferred shares that it has been heavily marketing as its top offering that could provide a "comfortable retirement" to 1 billion people: STRC. Despite pulling STRC front and center on its quarterly earnings and founder Michael Saylor repeatedly claiming that its 10.5% dividend outcompetes with bank or money-market interest rates, the company sold $0 worth of STRC last week. In total, the market capitalization of STRC is just 3% of Strategy's enterprise value. In other words, 97% of the company's success has come from pitching investors securities that aren't STRC. Strategy has funded the vast majority of its BTC purchases from diluting MSTR and briefly promised that it would stop diluting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/11/04 03:54
OG Bitcoin Whale Selling Sparks Debate: Rotation Or Red Flag?

OG Bitcoin Whale Selling Sparks Debate: Rotation Or Red Flag?

OG Bitcoin Whale Selling Sparks Debate: Rotation Or Red Flag? Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/11/04 03:17
Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC Worth $69B Amid Stock Volatility

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC Worth $69B Amid Stock Volatility

Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at approximately $69 billion, through recent purchases of 397 BTC for $45.6 million. This move underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset amid market volatility. Strategy's Bitcoin holdings now total 641,205 BTC, representing over 3% of the total supply and generating $21.5 billion in unrealized gains. Recent acquisitions were funded via equity sales and preferred stock issuances under the expanded $84 billion capital plan extending to 2027. The firm's stock has declined 41% from summer peaks, yet its Bitcoin position remains a key driver of long-term value, with 192 public companies now holding BTC collectively. Discover how Strategy's Bitcoin holdings reached 641,205 BTC worth $69B amid stock challenges. Explore the firm's capital strategy and market impact. Stay informed on crypto treasury trends—read more now! What Are Strategy's Current Bitcoin Holdings? Strategy's Bitcoin holdings stand at 641,205 BTC, acquired at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total cost of $47.5 billion. The latest purchase of 397 BTC between October 27 and November…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/11/04 03:06
Onchain Analyst: Long-Sleeping Bitcoin Whale Resurfaces, Shifting 2,300 BTC to Paxos Wallet

Onchain Analyst: Long-Sleeping Bitcoin Whale Resurfaces, Shifting 2,300 BTC to Paxos Wallet

On Monday, onchain analyst Emmett Gallic spotted a heavyweight bitcoin whale making waves after dropping 2,300 BTC into a Paxos-tagged deposit address. Despite that hefty move, the whale is still swimming in deep crypto waters—holding 32,490.38 BTC worth a cool $3.44 billion. Analyst Emmett Gallic Flags $245M Bitcoin Move From Long-Inactive Whale Bitcoin's price has […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/11/04 03:05
Bitcoin (BTC) Heading to $160,000: Top Analyst Henrik Zeberg

Bitcoin (BTC) Heading to $160,000: Top Analyst Henrik Zeberg

This time Henrik Zeberg, one of the market's most popular macro analysts, claims that the current suffering is merely an emotional reset prior to an ultimate euphoric surge. Zeberg's thesis Zeberg contends that the current state of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the cryptocurrency market as a whole is a classic Wave 2 capitulation within an ongoing bull cycle. Elliott Wave Theory states that this stage follows a significant corrective Wave B and is usually when sentiment is at its lowest, which is precisely when investors tend to give up just before a parabolic rise. BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView Zeberg observed, "Capitulation is the emotional reset prior to the final act, not the end. In a bull market, this is where we should feel the worst." This interpretation is reflected in the current technical structure of Bitcoin. After a brief rejection from $114,000, the asset is now trading at about $108,000, right on its 200-day moving average (black line). Fear and fatigue are indicated by RSI readings close to 40, but there is not yet a structural breakdown. Pre-rally accumulation phases have historically been characterized by such conditions. Zeberg thinks that as the market is flooded with fresh liquidity and risk appetite, the next phase, Waves 3(4)-5, will produce the most explosive move to date. He believes that Ethereum will follow in a vertical fashion, possibly reaching $6,000, $7,500, $10,000 or even $12,000 as the cycle peaks, while Bitcoin will rise well above $160,000. Zeberg cautions that this will be the Everything Bubble's terminal phase — the parabolic peak prior to a massive deflationary unwinding. "Market sentiment will say the opposite at the top," he continued, implying that euphoria will obscure the warning indicators. For the time being, the correction is clearing the market, eliminating weak hands and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/11/04 02:47

