Bitcoin $1M and Ethereum $60K: Tom Lee Predicts Massive Crypto Shift

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/31 12:00
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin is seen reaching $1 million in the long term.
  • Ethereum is projected to reach $60,000 within five years with a 50% chance to surpass Bitcoin.
  • Solana and Sui are expected to gain from tokenization adoption.

Tom Lee, Managing Partner of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has again presented astounding predictions for the future of digital currencies. In his view, the value of Bitcoin is going to reach $200,000 in the near future and $1 million in the long-term future. Lee characterized that the flagship of the cryptocurrency market remains Bitcoin, and it is attracting intense institutional demand.

Though the timeline is set to experience volatility, that perspective indicates optimism that the asset is going to solidify the status of digital gold in the coming years. Lee’s stand highlights the larger story that Bitcoin is strong amidst market fluctuations. He has pointed out that demand from investors and the constrained supply favor the notion of exponential growth in terms of value.

Ethereum as the Biggest Macro Trade

While Bitcoin is in the news, Lee went on to emphasize that Ethereum has more room to the upside. He predicted that ETH is set to reach $60,000 in a span of five years and is therefore a leading opportunity. Through his estimation, Ethereum has attracted the attention of Wall Street and AI projects and has therefore made it the biggest macro trade of the next 10 to 15 years.

Lee highlighted that the other half of the economy is associated with financial services, and Ethereum’s blockchain is the architecture that has the potential to re-rate valuations in the segment. He emphasized that Ethereum is set to capture meaningful network value in the ongoing modernization of the financial system with blockchain adoption.

Also Read: Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants as $3M ESP Program Shifts Strategy

The Flippening Possibility

Perhaps the most striking of Lee’s comments is that of a 50% chance of Ethereum’s network value surpassing that of Bitcoin. Such a future “flippening” would see a first in history in the realms of digital assets. With Ethereum’s overall utility and pairing with finance and AI in mind, Lee is of the opinion that the scenario is a possibility.

If this were to happen, it would not only reform market order but also redefine where institutions direct capital within the crypto space. His perspective is that Ethereum is no longer a substitute for but a rival of Bitcoin, which is in a position to surpass it in overall value.

Opportunities Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

Lee also broadened his scope towards other networks such as Solana and Sui. He talked about the prospect of the networks benefiting from the rising tokenization wave, where assets are represented and traded digitally. With tokenization gaining momentum across industries, the networks could gain strong adoption and long-term success.

This wider vision identifies that as Bitcoin and Ethereum control the narrative, the future of cryptocurrency could be shaped by a range of networks creating value in niche markets.

Also Read: Ethereum Outlook Shows Whale Activity Near Crucial $4,000 Support Level

