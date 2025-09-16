BITCOIN Act in Focus as Industry Executives and Lawmakers Convene in Washington

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/16 21:37
Union
U$0.017003-13.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03593+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03788+4.20%
Fred
FRED$0.002918+2.31%

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel, and other leading figures in the crypto industry are set to gather on Capitol Hill today to push for legislation that could create a U.S. strategic bitcoin reserve.  

Roundtable Scheduled with Lawmakers

The event, scheduled for Tuesday morning, will be hosted by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich, Republican cosponsors of the BITCOIN Act. More than a dozen industry executives are expected to attend, including Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, Bitdeer Chief Strategy Officer Haris Basit, Riot’s Senior Vice President of Public Policy Brian Morgenstern, and Cleanspark CEO Matt Schultz.

The roundtable is being organized by The Digital Chamber and its affiliate, the Digital Power Network (DPN). Hailey Miller, DPN’s director of government relations and public policy, underscored the central objective: 

The Bill’s Foundation and Scope

The BITCOIN Act, formally titled the "Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide Act," was reintroduced by Sen. Lummis in March. The bill expands on an executive order signed earlier this year by President Donald Trump, which requires that bitcoin and other digital assets seized through criminal or civil proceedings be held in a permanent government fund.

The proposed legislation goes a step further, directing the Federal Reserve and Treasury to purchase one million bitcoins using budget-neutral methods. Options floated include reassessing Treasury gold certificates and using tariff revenues, ensuring that the purchases do not burden taxpayers.

Key Goals for Today’s Meeting

Industry executives are expected to press lawmakers on what has hindered the bill’s progress over the past six months and to identify objections that have stalled momentum. Supporters will also pitch bitcoin as a bipartisan priority, framing it as critical for national security and U.S. economic competitiveness.

Miller highlighted the urgency: 

Political Landscape and Next Steps

Currently, the bill has backing only from Republican lawmakers, with no Democratic support. For the legislation to advance, hearings before the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee will be required, though no dates have yet been scheduled.

To reinforce the bipartisan case, DPN plans to circulate a briefing that presents the legislation as a “bipartisan opportunity.” Advocates hope today’s session will help build a broader coalition around the bill.

The roundtable could mark a pivotal step in determining whether momentum for the BITCOIN Act can be revived. While challenges remain, industry leaders are expected to make their strongest case yet for establishing a U.S. strategic bitcoin reserve.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00192333-0.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.192-2.05%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137246+4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends