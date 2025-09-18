Bitcoin Additional Launches BTCa v2

Bitcoin Additional (BTCa), a blockchain fork of Bitcoin built on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Islamic ethical principles, announces the launch of BTCa v2, a major network upgrade designed to strengthen scalability, reliability, and accessibility for the global Muslim community and ethical investors.
Key Upgrade Highlights
- Masternode Collateral – Running a masternode now requires 1 BTCa collateral only, opening access to a wider pool of investors.
- Block Rewards – Each masternode validating transactions will earn 0.001 BTCa per block, distributed automatically.
- Total Supply – Capped at 210,000 BTCa, with minting set at one coin per 1,000 minutes (0.001 BTCa/min).
- Pre-mine Allocation – Approximately 2,200 BTCa pre-mined and fully distributed to active masternodes.
New Features in BTCa v2
- Improved Ecomining – Lower entry thresholds and optimized staking-like yield generation.
- Multi-node Capability – Increased efficiency for masternode operations.
- Lightweight Wallets – New wallets consume fewer server resources.
- Reliability Boost – Enhanced stability and security for node operators and users.
- All tokens minted previously on Bitcoin Additional v.1 will be swapped 1:1 – all BTCa holders will receive a new BTCa v2.
Why BTCa Matters
BTCa was launched in 2022 to enable fair, low-cost, and transparent microtransactions, particularly for charitable giving (zakat, sadaqah, personal aid). Unlike Bitcoin, where high fees and slow transaction speed hinder small transfers, BTCa provides:
- Low fees suitable for distributing small donations.
- Fast transaction finality for community use cases.
- A system aligned with Shariah principles by avoiding interest, excessive speculation, and unjust enrichment.
For over three years, BTCa has powered blockchain-based charity and integrated with the Quan2um ecosystem, with adoption across Central Asia, the Caucasus, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.
Open-Source & Transparency
BTCa remains fully open-source and verifiable:
Code Repository: github.com/bitcoinadditional/BTCA
Blockchain Explorer: cryptoscope.io/btca
Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-additional-launches-btca-v2-upgraded-blockchain-with-ethical-pos-consensus/