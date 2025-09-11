Bitcoin All-Time Highs Still Within Reach With $115K Next

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:40

Key points:

  • Bitcoin has not peaked for this bull market, analysis argues after BTC revisits $114,000.

  • History suggests that the bull market would be too short if $124,000 was the top.

  • Liquidity shifts lend “predictability” to the BTC price rebound.

Bitcoin (BTC) is “unlikely” to run out of fuel for new all-time highs, says new analysis as price breaks through key resistance.

In his latest market coverage, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital hinted that BTC price discovery should return.

BTC price resistance “weakening” after breakout

Bitcoin returned above $114,000 on Wednesday thanks to US macroeconomic tailwinds, but there are more reasons for bulls to celebrate.

Updating X followers on BTC price action, Rekt Capital stressed that BTC/USD had not only broken its local downtrend but was also tackling an important resistance zone at $113,000.

“Each rejection from $113k (red) has yielded shallower and shallower pullbacks,” he commented alongside an explanatory chart.

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X

Bitcoin ended several weeks of downward price action on Sept. 2 with a daily candle close above the corresponding trend line, a day after seeing its lowest levels in nearly two months.

Despite the bearish predictions that accompanied the trip below $108,000, Rekt Capital sees the bull market as far from over.

“It’s unlikely Bitcoin has already peaked in its Bull Market because that would effectively mean that this cycle was one of the shortest of all time,” he reasoned.

Bitcoin order-book liquidity shows the way

Continuing, market participants eyed a potential short squeeze on the day.

Related: Bitcoin must hit $104K to repeat past bull market dips: Research

Popular commentator TheKingfisher noted that the “majority” of liquidity was now immediately above spot price, creating a short-term magnet.

Keith Alan, co-founder of trading resource Material Indicators, meanwhile, saw bulls’ next hurdle at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $114,700.

“Expecting resistance around the 50-Day SMA, which is close to the psychological $115k level,” he confirmed to X followers.

Material Indicators argued that the “entire move developed with some degree of predictability based on dynamic liquidity placements and whale class order flow.”

BTC/USDT order-book liquidity data with whale orders. Source: Material Indicators/X

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-cycles-will-be-longer-dollar124k-is-not-the-top?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+25.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:22
Share
OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.14473-1.90%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000205+1.48%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4407+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:10
Share
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014281+3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+25.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

Top Reasons Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Had a Rough 2025 and Alternative Meme Coin Set to Explode Next