Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See $642M and $405M Inflows as Institutional Demand Rises

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 21:14

TLDR

  • Bitcoin spot ETFs saw significant institutional inflows, marking five consecutive days of growth.
  • Ether spot ETFs mirrored Bitcoin’s performance, with strong inflows and rising market activity.
  • Bitcoin ETFs reached over $3.89 billion in daily trading volume, signaling growing investor engagement.
  • BlackRock explores tokenizing ETFs on blockchain, aiming to integrate with decentralized finance.

Spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been experiencing significant inflows, reflecting a growing appetite for crypto exposure from institutional investors. On Friday, spot Bitcoin ETFs reported $642.35 million in net inflows, marking the fifth consecutive day of positive growth.

This surge brought the total net inflows to $56.83 billion, with the assets under management (AUM) reaching $153.18 billion, approximately 6.62% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. The rising activity signals continued institutional interest in cryptocurrency-based investment products.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead the Way in Institutional Activity

Bitcoin spot ETFs have shown robust performance, with notable gains on the day. Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge with $315.18 million in fresh inflows, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT, which added $264.71 million.

These inflows pushed the total trading volume of Bitcoin spot ETFs above $3.89 billion, reflecting heightened investor engagement. Moreover, both FBTC and IBIT posted daily gains exceeding 2%. Over the past five days, Bitcoin spot ETFs collectively recorded $2.34 billion in inflows, indicating that institutional interest remains strong despite a slower start to the month.

The surge in Bitcoin spot ETF activity suggests that macroeconomic conditions may be stabilizing, which could have contributed to the shift in sentiment. As investors continue to look for crypto exposure, these ETFs provide a convenient route for gaining access to Bitcoin without directly holding the asset. This trend shows no sign of slowing down, particularly with continued support from leading asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

Ether Spot ETFs Also See Significant Inflows

Meanwhile, spot Ether ETFs mirrored the positive momentum seen in Bitcoin ETFs. On the same day, Ether ETFs recorded $405.55 million in net inflows, marking their fourth consecutive day of gains. This brought the total inflows for Ether ETFs to $13.36 billion, with net assets reaching $30.35 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA attracted $165.56 million, while Fidelity’s FETH saw inflows of $168.23 million. In total, ETHA alone saw $1.86 billion in value traded on the day, showcasing the increasing demand for Ethereum-based investment products.

The continued rise in Ether ETF inflows highlights the growing institutional confidence in Ethereum, alongside Bitcoin. The growing activity in Ethereum-focused funds suggests that both cryptocurrencies are gaining traction as institutional investment vehicles.

BlackRock Explores Tokenization of ETFs

BlackRock, a leading player in the ETF space, is reportedly exploring the tokenization of ETFs on blockchain networks. Following the success of its spot Bitcoin ETFs, the asset management giant is now looking into tokenizing funds tied to real-world assets (RWAs).

This move aims to take advantage of blockchain’s capabilities, potentially offering benefits like 24/7 trading and seamless integration into decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. However, regulatory hurdles remain a challenge to widespread adoption.

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See $642M and $405M Inflows as Institutional Demand Rises appeared first on CoinCentral.

