Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Reverse Course After Latest Inflation Report

BitcoinEthereum

Crypto ETFs stumbled on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data rattled markets, snapping a week-long streak of inflows into both Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

Fresh figures from Farside Invesors showed Ethereum ETFs bleeding $164 million, their first daily loss in nearly a week after adding more than $1.5 billion since mid-August. Bitcoin ETFs also slipped, with $126 million in withdrawals, marking their first red day since Aug. 22. Assets under management now stand at about $28.6 billion for ETH and nearly $140 billion for BTC.

Fidelity’s FBTC was hit hardest with $66 million exiting, followed by ARKB with $72 million. Grayscale’s GBTC lost $15 million. Only a few ETFs bucked the trend, including BlackRock’s IBIT, which pulled in $24.6 million.

Inflation Data Tied to Trump’s Tariffs

The pullback aligned with the Fed’s release of core PCE inflation, which rose 2.9% year-on-year in July — the hottest pace since February. Analysts point to President Donald Trump’s tariff regime as a key driver, raising import costs and putting upward pressure on services, which climbed 3.6% from last year.

Despite that, markets are still betting on a rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, depending on labor data.

Ethereum Still Outshines Bitcoin

While the daily flows turned negative, Ethereum’s longer-term momentum remains intact. Since their debut in July 2024, ETH spot ETFs have seen steady adoption, with August inflows up 44%, bringing totals to $13.7 billion.

Corporate treasuries are also fueling demand, now holding over 4.4 million ETH worth around $19 billion, or nearly 4% of circulating supply.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article