Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See 5th Day of Strong Inflows

On October 3, Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $985 million in net inflows, marking five straight days of gains. Ethereum spot ETFs also continued their upward trend, adding $234 million over the same period. This sustained inflow demonstrates rising investor confidence and growing demand for exposure to major cryptocurrencies through ETFs. The five-day streak highlights the strengthening momentum in the crypto market, signaling that both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain key favorites for investors seeking reliable crypto investment opportunities.
