Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Inflows Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Highlights:

Investors poured $642 million into Bitcoin ETFs, which shows growing trust in digital assets.

Ethereum ETFs attracted $405 million as major funds and institutions increased their stakes.

Strong ETF inflows reflect excitement ahead of Federal Reserve rate decisions impacting crypto.

On September 12, Bitcoin spot (BTC) Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw a net inflow of $642.35 million, led by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $315.18 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) also added $264.71 million, while Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) gained $29.16 million and $19.37 million, respectively.

Besides this, VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL) added $8.24 million, and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) recorded $5.69 million in inflows. According to the most recent data, Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold a total net asset value of $153.178 billion. The ratio of these ETF assets relative to Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization is 6.62%, while the cumulative net inflows over time have reached $56.831 billion.

André Dragosch, Bitwise Europe’s head of research, highlighted on X that daily ETF flows now strongly guide Bitcoin’s market trend.

Ethereum ETFs See Strong Daily Inflows

Spot Ethereum ETFs posted a daily net inflow of $405.55 million. Leading the gains, Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) contributed $163.28 million, closely followed by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) with $165.56 million. Additional inflows came from Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) at $23.84 million, Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) at $17.57 million, and Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW), adding $16.62 million.

Smaller contributions were recorded by 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH) and VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV), which added $6.95 million and $6.79 million, respectively. Overall, Ethereum ETFs reached a total trading volume of $2.55 billion, with net assets totaling $30.35 billion. This represents 5.38% of Ethereum’s market capitalization, slightly up from the previous day, reflecting ongoing investor interest.

Bitcoin Price and Market Overview

Bitcoin is currently trading at $115,886, with a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $48.24 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum is priced at $4,724, with a market cap of $569.398 billion and a trading volume of $42.43 billion, marking September’s highest so far. The growing interest in ETFs continues to support both Bitcoin and Ethereum, driven largely by institutional demand. Recent updates in the global cryptocurrency landscape have also positively influenced the performance of these two major digital assets.

ETFs See Strong Inflows Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision

Inflows into all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have jumped above $2.3 billion over the past week. This surge comes ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts expected during the September FOMC meeting next week. Market watchers remain uncertain about the exact size of the cuts. While U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a 100-basis-point reduction, most analysts expect a smaller adjustment of around 25 basis points.

A Reuters survey showed that 105 out of 107 economists anticipate the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the range to 4.00%–4.25% at its September 17 meeting. Many respondents also expect at least one more reduction in the following quarter, with up to three cuts possible before the end of the year.