Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Weekly Inflows Despite Price Declines

TLDR

Crypto ETFs attracted $2.48 billion in inflows last week, reversing prior outflows of $1.4 billion

Ethereum ETFs dominated with $1.4 billion in inflows while Bitcoin ETFs recorded $748 million

Bitcoin price fell below $108,000 from highs above $113,000 despite positive fund flows

Solana and XRP funds posted $177 million and $134 million inflows respectively

Total crypto fund assets under management dropped 7% to $219 billion due to price declines

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products recorded $2.48 billion in inflows last week according to CoinShares data. The inflows reversed the previous week’s outflows of $1.4 billion.

Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum spot ETFs led the market with $1.4 billion in new investments. Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $748 million in comparison.

The strong fund flows came despite falling cryptocurrency prices during the week. Bitcoin dropped below $108,000 after trading above $113,000 earlier in the period.

Ethereum also declined, falling under $4,300 from starting levels above $4,600. The price movements mirrored Bitcoin’s downward trajectory.

ETF Performance Details

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of 3,018 BTC worth $329 million at current prices. This marked a return to positive flows after outflows in three of the previous four weeks.

The modest Bitcoin inflows occurred alongside the cryptocurrency’s price decline. Analysts view the continued institutional demand as positive despite the falling market value.

Ethereum spot ETFs maintained stronger momentum with 286,000 ETH flowing into fund wallets. This represents approximately $1.2 billion in value at current exchange rates.

The Ethereum funds had maintained a 14-week inflow streak before experiencing outflows the previous week. Last week’s inflows restored the positive trend.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ended their inflow streaks on Friday with outflows. Bitcoin’s four-day streak ended while Ethereum’s six-day run concluded.

Alternative Cryptocurrency Funds

Solana investment products attracted $177 million in inflows last week. XRP funds recorded $134 million in new investments during the same period.

The strong performance in Solana and XRP funds reflects optimism around potential US ETF launches. Investors continue positioning ahead of possible regulatory approvals.

Monthly and Annual Trends

August recorded $4.37 billion in total crypto fund inflows. Year-to-date inflows reached $35.5 billion across all cryptocurrency investment products.

Despite the positive fund flows, total assets under management declined 7% to $219 billion. The decrease resulted from falling cryptocurrency prices reducing portfolio values.

August inflows fell short of July’s record $12 billion during a 15-week inflow streak. The July figure remains the monthly record for cryptocurrency fund investments.

Year-to-date inflows of $35.5 billion represent a 58% increase compared to $22.4 billion at the same point in 2024. Crypto fund assets under management have surged 165% over the same period.

Bitcoin recorded $301 million in month-to-date outflows as of Saturday. Ethereum ETPs captured nearly $4 billion, representing more than 91% of August’s total inflows.

