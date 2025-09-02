Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Weekly Inflows Despite Price Declines

2025/09/02 15:42
TLDR

  • Crypto ETFs attracted $2.48 billion in inflows last week, reversing prior outflows of $1.4 billion
  • Ethereum ETFs dominated with $1.4 billion in inflows while Bitcoin ETFs recorded $748 million
  • Bitcoin price fell below $108,000 from highs above $113,000 despite positive fund flows
  • Solana and XRP funds posted $177 million and $134 million inflows respectively
  • Total crypto fund assets under management dropped 7% to $219 billion due to price declines

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products recorded $2.48 billion in inflows last week according to CoinShares data. The inflows reversed the previous week’s outflows of $1.4 billion.

Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum spot ETFs led the market with $1.4 billion in new investments. Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $748 million in comparison.

The strong fund flows came despite falling cryptocurrency prices during the week. Bitcoin dropped below $108,000 after trading above $113,000 earlier in the period.

Ethereum also declined, falling under $4,300 from starting levels above $4,600. The price movements mirrored Bitcoin’s downward trajectory.

ETF Performance Details

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of 3,018 BTC worth $329 million at current prices. This marked a return to positive flows after outflows in three of the previous four weeks.

The modest Bitcoin inflows occurred alongside the cryptocurrency’s price decline. Analysts view the continued institutional demand as positive despite the falling market value.

Ethereum spot ETFs maintained stronger momentum with 286,000 ETH flowing into fund wallets. This represents approximately $1.2 billion in value at current exchange rates.

The Ethereum funds had maintained a 14-week inflow streak before experiencing outflows the previous week. Last week’s inflows restored the positive trend.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ended their inflow streaks on Friday with outflows. Bitcoin’s four-day streak ended while Ethereum’s six-day run concluded.

Alternative Cryptocurrency Funds

Solana investment products attracted $177 million in inflows last week. XRP funds recorded $134 million in new investments during the same period.

The strong performance in Solana and XRP funds reflects optimism around potential US ETF launches. Investors continue positioning ahead of possible regulatory approvals.

Monthly and Annual Trends

August recorded $4.37 billion in total crypto fund inflows. Year-to-date inflows reached $35.5 billion across all cryptocurrency investment products.

Despite the positive fund flows, total assets under management declined 7% to $219 billion. The decrease resulted from falling cryptocurrency prices reducing portfolio values.

August inflows fell short of July’s record $12 billion during a 15-week inflow streak. The July figure remains the monthly record for cryptocurrency fund investments.

Year-to-date inflows of $35.5 billion represent a 58% increase compared to $22.4 billion at the same point in 2024. Crypto fund assets under management have surged 165% over the same period.

Bitcoin recorded $301 million in month-to-date outflows as of Saturday. Ethereum ETPs captured nearly $4 billion, representing more than 91% of August’s total inflows.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Weekly Inflows Despite Price Declines appeared first on CoinCentral.

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying “Trump Coins,” the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump. Key Takeaways: TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump’s official meme coin. Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group. Critics questioned both Sherman’s crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment.. The social media platform’s official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X , calling the accusations “patently false and irresponsible.” The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok’s parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin. “Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying ‘Trump Coins’ doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman’s comments. Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app’s Chinese ownership. Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok. The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance. Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a “$300 million bribe” to Trump, asserting that the coin was created “at no cost.” Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks. Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying "Trump Coins" is patently false and irresponsible and doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month. https://t.co/8uxxPrKlzP — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) June 19, 2025 The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman’s credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives. Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs. Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets. In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar’s global position. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 19:35
PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
