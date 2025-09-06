Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 16:54
TLDR

  • Over $4.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, triggering volatility.

  • Bitcoin’s max pain point is $112K, while Ethereum’s is $4,400, indicating likely price pullbacks.

  • Analysts warn of September’s historical weakness, with increasing implied volatility.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing defensive sentiment, with higher interest in put options.

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for volatility today as over $4.6 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options expire. This event could significantly influence short-term price action for both assets. With a total notional value of $3.38 billion in Bitcoin options and $1.29 billion in Ethereum options, traders are preparing for potential price shifts.

Bitcoin’s expiry holds considerable weight, with open interest standing at 30,447 contracts. Analysts are watching the max pain point for Bitcoin, which sits at $112,000. This level represents the point where the most options are likely to expire worthless, potentially driving the market toward this price. Similarly, Ethereum’s max pain level is $4,400, and traders are focused on this target as Ethereum approaches its options expiry.

Historical Weakness and Rising Implied Volatility

September has historically been a challenging month for the cryptocurrency market, and analysts are cautious about the current expiry period. Institutional rollovers and quarterly settlements typically reduce capital inflows, contributing to lower liquidity and subdued market performance.

Implied volatility (IV) has been on the rise for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin’s IV has bounced back to around 40%, while Ethereum’s short-term IV has surged to 70%.

This increase in volatility expectations comes after both assets saw corrections, with Bitcoin dropping more than 10% from its all-time highs. For Ethereum, a similar correction has left traders worried about potential further downside.

Bearish Sentiment Dominates, but Some Upside Potential Remains

Despite the increasing volatility, there is a notable defensive sentiment in the market. A large portion of the options volume, nearly 30%, is concentrated in put options, indicating that traders are positioning themselves for a possible downturn. The put-call ratio for Bitcoin currently sits at 1.41, suggesting a bearish tilt in the market.

However, some analysts are hopeful for a potential upside after the expiry. Bitcoin has shown some strength, increasing by 1.7% in the past 24 hours, reaching $112,500. Traders are eyeing the $113,000 level as a possible breakout point, and a successful retest could confirm a sustained rally.

For Ethereum, the options market shows stronger demand for calls, particularly above the $4,500 strike price. Analysts suggest this could indicate some upside potential, although the overall sentiment remains cautious due to the higher implied volatility and the market’s historical underperformance in September.

Max Pain and Options Dynamics May Guide Short-Term Price Action

As the options expiration event unfolds, analysts expect Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to gravitate toward their respective max pain levels. For Bitcoin, this means prices could edge toward the $112,000 mark, while Ethereum may hover around $4,400.

This behavior is typical for options expiry, where price dynamics often align with max pain levels due to the concentration of options activity.

The next few hours could bring heightened volatility as the options clear, and traders adjust their positions. After 8:00 UTC, when the options expire on Deribit, the market could stabilize, allowing for a clearer direction. Whether this expiry acts as a catalyst for a recovery or continued weakness remains uncertain, but the options market’s dynamics will likely dictate the near-term movements.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
