Bitcoin and Ethereum News: Pepeto vs Little Pepe, which is The Best memecoin to Buy Now?

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/20 03:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.466-4.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,486.48-2.61%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004896-12.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.012001+0.08%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001038-3.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714-2.05%

As Bitcoin trades around 115,000 and Ethereum stays above 4,200, the range reads like patient base-building rather than a reversal. Funding is calm and spot–futures spreads hover near neutral, while buyers defend recent floors; the next decisive cue likely comes from a volume-backed breakout. During phases like this, capital often rotates from BTC and ETH into smaller names, and crypto presale opportunities move to the front for investors seeking early entries before liquidity builds. That hunt for the best crypto to buy now is steering interest toward memecoins with real tools, not just hype. Among current presales, Pepeto (PEPETO) and Little Pepe stand out as Ethereum memecoin options for the best memecoin to buy, each showing momentum and rising traction. Ahead, we compare their structures and near-term drivers to see which setup points to larger upside.

Market Firms: BTC Near 115k, ETH Above 4,200 in a Tight Range

Bitcoin sits close to 115,000 and Ethereum holds above 4,200, a contained range that looks like patient base-building, not a reversal. Weekend depth is lighter and moves can look abrupt, yet funding stays calm and spot–futures spreads are near neutral, indicating leverage is under control. Dip buyers continue to defend Bitcoin’s recent lows as sellers fade strength near the week’s highs, keeping price within a neat channel.

Ethereum shows a modest edge, with flows rotating toward the ETH stack and a retest of recent peaks on the table if volume improves. Key supports are holding, nearby resistances are clear, and the next real signal likely arrives on a high-volume break. All told, this structure supports a constructive outlook for crypto in the near term.

Quick Look: Pepeto and Little Pepe For Presale Watchlists

Pepeto (PEPETO) sits in presale at $0.000000147 after raising $6.18M–$6.19M, with a demo exchange live, dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, and a 100,000 plus following. It is built on Ethereum mainnet and pairs its meme profile with utility, offering a zero fee DEX, a native cross chain bridge, and staking targets around 244–246 percent APY per the documentation.

Little Pepe takes the Layer 2 route on Ethereum aimed at higher throughput and lower fees, and its presale remains open with over 13 billion tokens distributed so far.

Architecture and Strategy: L2 Throughput vs Mainnet Utility

Little Pepe puts throughput first, using an EVM Layer 2 so fees stay low and confirmations stay fast under heavy volume. The design is meant to support future apps and community builds as listings approach.

Pepeto sticks to Ethereum mainnet and goes straight at the core frictions traders note most: high fees and fragmented liquidity. PepetoSwap brings zero fee trading to improve depth and fills, while the native Pepeto Bridge shifts assets across chains inside one interface, reducing third party risk and wait times. Add staking, a 420T supply within clean tokenomics, and a demo exchange already live, and the package reads as ready to run. For buyers, that signals long term use rather than a brief hype pop.

 

JOIN PEPETO’S PRESALE NOW

pepeto

Price Setups and Triggers: From Listings to Liquidity

Market chatter points to possible 50x outcomes for both names post launch, yet their setups diverge in key ways.

Pepeto’s slate includes Tier 1 exchange listing talk, whales positioning during the presale, and about 850 applicant projects for PepetoSwap, factors that could pool liquidity and support persistent demand. With a 30 percent staking allocation and a 243% APY noted on the official website, supply may tighten after TGE, and some bull cases still flag 10,000 percent by late 2026 if usage and listings build.

Little Pepe’s Layer 2 speed and viral pull could spark a quick 50x around listings, but the staying power looks weaker next to mainnet platforms with live tools. A growing wave of tokens is already choosing Layer 2, making that angle less distinct and less inventive. Absent a dedicated venue or a live bridge, sustaining traction once the initial rush fades may prove difficult.

Verdict: Pepeto Screens Stronger at This Stage

The market backdrop favors selective risk. With Bitcoin near 115,000 and Ethereum above 4,200, flows often rotate into smaller caps. Against Little Pepe, Pepeto separates itself by shipping Ethereum-mainnet solutions traders want now: a demo exchange, zero fee PepetoSwap, and a native bridge. Little Pepe, meanwhile, rests on a familiar Layer 2 speed story that many tokens share, with fewer live tools on Ethereum today.

Pepeto’s key elements are below:

  • Zero-fee cross-chain bridge: Streamlines asset transfers across networks with lower friction.
  • PepetoSwap: A purpose-built memecoin venue that aims to concentrate volume and improve fills.
  • Staking: Rewards for holders help align long-term behavior and support liquidity.
  • Real utility: Features target fees and fragmentation, not just narrative.
  • Potential upside: The blend of meme demand and working rails could draw sustained interest.

 

If you want a clean early window, move first. Use Pepeto’s official site to lock the presale allocation at today’s level while the stage is open. When Tier-1 coverage hits and activity builds, the cheap seat rarely lasts.

 

BUY PEPETO AT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

 

For more information about PEPETO, visit the links below:

 

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

 

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum News: Pepeto vs Little Pepe, which is The Best memecoin to Buy Now? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

The presale for TOKEN6900 is entering its final week, already raising over $2 million and generating significant interest among crypto enthusiasts. With tokens priced under $1, early investors see an opportunity to get in on a project with breakout potential, drawing comparisons to SPX6900, which surged in the last quarter of 2024 thanks to its […]
GET
GET$0.011232-4.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 01:01
Share
Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Nvidia accelerates on artificial intelligence in China
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-4.50%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 23:09
Share
Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Bitcoin (BTC) koers zette vorige week nog een nieuwe all-time high neer van $ 124.457. De cryptoleider kreeg echter te maken met een correctie waardoor de waarde momenteel op $ 115.520 staat. Vele crypto analisten hebben deze week van zich laten horen via X. De historische patronen van BTC wijzen volgens critici op een verdere correctie in augustus en september. Hoe zit dit? Cryptonieuws: Bitcoin bull run mogelijk afgelopen ondanks mogelijke rate cuts Terwijl sommige analisten wijzen op de stabiliteit van de BTC koers door de groei van de institutionele investeerders, liet crypto analist Benjamin Cowen via X een ander geluid horen. Hij wees vorige week via een video op YouTube al naar een historisch patroon, zichtbaar na de rally’s van 2013, 2017 en 2021. Bitcoin koers, Benjamin Cowen, TradingView" width="750" height="420" /> Bitcoin koers, bron: Benjamin Cowen, YouTube, TradingView Zoals in de grafiek te zien is, had Bitcoin in die jaren steeds te maken met een rally die tot en met augustus duurde. Daarna volgde een maand met verliezen. Dit patroon is ook duidelijk af te lezen uit de tabel hieronder. Waar juli en augustus in 2013, 2017 en 2021 in het groen stonden, noteerde de cryptoleider in september juist een verlies. Bitcoin rendementen, bron: Coinglass Hoewel het er vorige week nog op leek dat BTC ook augustus zou afsluiten in het groen, wees Cowen er gisteren op dat BTC al aan de daling begonnen was. Hij verwacht daarbij nog altijd dat de Bitcoin koers in september een verdere dip zal maken richting de 20-weken SMA. “To see BTC back at its 20-week SMA…” https://t.co/L8M6OQV3VF pic.twitter.com/Qnug45SgGW — Into The Cryptoverse (@ITC_Crypto) August 18, 2025 De crypto analist legt uit dat de eventuele renteverlagingen in de VS niet veel zullen uitmaken. Andere analisten verwachten dan een crypto rally, maar Cowen verwacht dat de 10-year yield omhoog gaat als de rate cuts er komen. Dit betekent dat de Amerikaanse staatsobligaties aantrekkelijker worden waardoor er minder oog is voor BTC. Hij legt verder uit dat de correctie volgens hem zo’n 5% tot 6% zal zijn. Bitcoin koers – Zien andere analisten ook een crypto crash aankomen?   @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Analist TechDev wijst op een ander historisch patroon. Volgens hem is vanaf 2011 steeds een signaal (groen) te zien die een stijging op gang brengt. Vervolgens duurt het steeds 14 maanden (ongeveer 425 dagen) voordat de boel weer omslaat (rood). Every Bitcoin top has been 14 months from this point, yet many think we’re almost done. pic.twitter.com/uWCAjVBAT0 — TechDev (@TechDev_52) August 15, 2025 Market wizard Peter Brandt verwacht ook dat BTC de top heeft bereikt van de huidige bull cyclus. Volgens hem zit er een correctie van maar liefst 50% aan te komen die tot november 2026 kan duren. I think there is a 30% chance that BTC has topped for this bull market cycle. Next stop then back to $60k to $70k by Nov 2026, then next bull thrust to $500k https://t.co/xPujqCjp9e — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 15, 2025 Volgens Brandt is Bitcoin echter wel degelijk een waardeopslag. De bull run die na de komende correctie volgt, zal Bitcoin volgens hem namelijk richting de $ 500k duwen. Bitcoin’s eerste layer-2 zet kracht achter BTC Tot nu toe zijn er nog geen layer-2 projecten op de Bitcoin blockchain gebouwd. Dit terwijl het succes van Ethereum en Solana hier grotendeels aan te danken is. L2’s kunnen immers het werk op het netwerk verlichten om zo kracht te zetten achter de blockchain. Nu is ook BTC aan de beurt met de eerste L2 en meme coin op Bitcoin, genaamd Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Dit nieuwe project zet kracht achter Bitcoin zelf. Door de integratie van de Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), creëert Bitcoin Hyper namelijk een snelle smart contract engine en biedt het daarmee snellere en goedkopere transacties voor BTC. Bitcoin Hyper is dus niet alleen een meme coin, het verandert het hele ecosysteem voor Bitcoin. Daarom heeft de crypto presale ook al $ 10,6 miljoen opgehaald en jij kan hier nog aan meedoen. Bemachtig jouw $HYPER tokens vandaag nog voor $ 0,012755 per stuk want morgen wordt deze prijs weer opgeschroefd. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper   Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 – analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14469-1.24%
Threshold
T$0.01587-3.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,510.98-2.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 03:16
Share

Trending News

More

TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

Crypto Regulation: SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils a Game-Changing Approach