Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Edge of Breakout Ahead of Fed Decision

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 13:30
Sign
SIGN$0.0772+1.33%
Edge
EDGE$0.38448-3.57%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009726+1.17%

Social data shows nearly two-thirds of online discussion tilting positive — a sign that expectations are running hot just as the Federal Reserve prepares to announce its next policy move.

The Fed’s verdict comes tomorrow, and investors are split on how far a 25-basis-point cut could push risk assets. Some warn that if the central bank holds steady, the sudden disappointment could spark a sharp pullback. But others see an opportunity for digital assets to outperform.

Among them is Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors, who told CNBC that crypto looks positioned for what he called a “monster move” over the next quarter. In his view, Bitcoin and Ethereum are uniquely sensitive to liquidity, putting them in line to benefit more than most traditional markets once borrowing costs ease.

Lee also drew parallels between Ethereum’s current evolution and the financial shifts of the early 1970s, when the U.S. dollar abandoned its gold peg and new innovations began to reshape global markets. Beyond speculation, he pointed to Ethereum’s growing use in settlement, stablecoins, and tokenization as proof of its expanding role.

READ MORE:

Institutions Quietly Build Multi-Billion Dollar Solana Reserves

Stocks are part of the story too: Lee expects small caps and the Nasdaq 100 to ride the same liquidity wave if the Fed begins cutting. But crypto, he argued, is likely to be the front-runner in that rally.

Whether the optimism holds will depend on tomorrow’s policy call. For Bitcoin and Ethereum, the reaction could show if Lee’s bold forecast is right — or if traders are once again caught leaning too far in one direction.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Edge of Breakout Ahead of Fed Decision appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?