Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.593+0.26%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01498+1.90%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.005777-3.47%
bitcoin-asia

The post Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin Asia 2025 after its stellar announcement of keynote by Eric Trump is set to deliver its most compelling speaker lineup yet, gathering regional leaders from government, finance, media, tech, and culture in the heart of Asia’s financial capital.

Following a sold-out debut in 2024, Bitcoin Asia returns to Hong Kong and its Convention and Exhibition Center on August 28-29, 2025 to showcase the depth and diversity of Asia’s growing Bitcoin movement—amplifying voices that are shaping policy, redefining capital markets, and building the decentralized future.

Policymakers and Regulators Signal Growing Institutional Support

With Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global digital asset hub, Bitcoin Asia is proud to welcome Dr. The Hon Johnny NG, Kit Chong MH, JP, Member of the HKSAR Legislative Council, a leading voice in advancing virtual asset policy.

Dr. Eric Yip, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, brings invaluable insights into how Asia’s most important regulatory body is shaping compliant, secure frameworks for financial innovation.

From across the border, Jeremy Tan, the first Bitcoin-aligned candidate in Singapore’s national elections, joins the stage to share his vision for digital sovereignty and electoral reform in Southeast Asia’s leading tech state.

Bitcoin as Culture: Media, Music, and Meaning

Asia’s Bitcoin scene isn’t just financial—it’s cultural. Bonnie Chang, creator of Bonnie Blockchain 邦妮區塊鏈, commands the largest Chinese-language Bitcoin YouTube audience in the world. With over 330,000 subscribers, she makes Bitcoin accessible to millions seeking clarity in uncertain times.

Chan Baek, Korean musician and music producer, explores Bitcoin through music and philosophy, weaving themes of sovereignty, neutrality, and freedom into his art and message.

Michael Guo, founder of Bitcoin TV, leads one of the most influential Web3 content platforms in Asia, broadcasting daily across seven languages to over 50,000 viewers. A veteran of traditional media and a DAO governance pioneer, Guo bridges past and future in digital storytelling.

Bitcoin Builders from Across the Region

At the infrastructure layer, Jack Yang of LTP, and Stephen Duan, CTO of GOAT Network and former Baidu Blockchain co-founder, will explore technical innovations powering Bitcoin’s next chapter.

Jademont Zheng, founder of Waterdrip Capital, and Jason Fang of Sora Ventures will unpack investment strategies driving institutional adoption across Asia, including “microstrategy” plays reshaping treasury models in Japan and Hong Kong.

Representing the frontier of Bitcoin education, Jimmy Kostro of Bitcoin Chiang Mai will share his work with city governments and universities to create a pan-Asian Bitcoin learning network centered in Thailand.

Japan’s Teruko Neriki, who launched Tokyo Bitcoin Base and translated foundational Bitcoin texts, will spotlight grassroots growth in Satoshi’s homeland.

Corporate Bitcoin Strategy and the Asian Treasury Pivot

Metaplanet, title sponsor of Bitcoin Asia, leads the charge in institutional Bitcoin adoption across the region. As the first public company in Japan to implement a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, Metaplanet is setting a precedent in a market traditionally known for financial conservatism. CEO Simon Gerovich will speak to the company’s bold vision—positioning Bitcoin not as a speculative asset, but as strategic money fueling a new era of conviction-led corporate finance.

They’ll be joined by Moon Inc. (HKG:1723), the first publicly traded company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. CEO John Riggins and Head of Bitcoin Strategy Jesse Myers will offer an inside look into the mechanics of institutional Bitcoin integration in the financial capital of Asia.

Also on the roster is Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media, who will share plans for a newly announced $1B Bitcoin Strategic Reserve rollout in 2025, reinforcing the region’s accelerating momentum behind sovereign balance sheet diversification.

Visionaries Guiding the Future of Digital Property Rights

Finally, Bitcoin Asia welcomes Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, whose pioneering work in blockchain gaming and digital property rights has reshaped what ownership means in the open metaverse. With over 540 portfolio companies and deep conviction in decentralization, Yat represents Asia’s vision for an equitable digital future.

For preliminary speaker lineup visit: asia.b.tc/speakers

About The Bitcoin Conference: ​The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08932-5.89%
XRP
XRP$3.0183+0.91%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification