Bitcoin Asia 2025 Hit By Withdrawals As Hong Kong Officials Avoid Trump Connection: Report

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/28 12:56
A senior Hong Kong regulator and a lawmaker have pulled out of this week’s Bitcoin Asia conference. Their withdrawal came after they were reportedly advised to avoid interactions with Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump.

Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director of the HK Securities and Futures Commission, is no longer listed as a keynote speaker. Legislator Johnny Ng Kit-chong, a technology entrepreneur, was also removed from the agenda.

Both names had appeared on the site in mid-July, shortly after organisers announced Eric Trump’s participation.

Instead of Yip, Clarence Shen, an SFC manager who oversees fintech policy, will represent the regulator at the two-day event.

Absences At Bitcoin Asia Linked To Official Guidance On Crypto Caution

Eric Trump is scheduled to appear in Hong Kong on Friday for two sessions titled “All in on Bitcoin” and “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.” He is co-founder of mining venture American Bitcoin and has been involved in World Liberty Financial, a Trump family-backed project focused on digital assets.

SCMP reported Wednesday that Ng said his withdrawal was linked to personal matters that clashed with the conference agenda. Meanwhile, the SFC described Yip’s absence as the result of a business trip.

Further, the report said officials had been advised to keep a low profile on crypto issues. In particular, they were urged to be cautious when stablecoins and cross-border capital flows are under scrutiny.

The guidance came ahead of the conference, which is being held in Hong Kong for the second time since last year as the city continues its push to establish itself as a hub for digital assets.

US Tariffs On Hong Kong Imports Add Pressure Amid Escalating Trade Dispute

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said the move aimed to avoid perceptions of cooperation with Donald Trump. Further, he noted that the Trump family’s involvement in crypto businesses has previously drawn criticism. In particular, critics argue it blurs the line between personal interests and public roles.

Bitcoin Asia, organized by BTC Inc, is one of the largest industry gatherings worldwide. The event attracts investors, miners and policymakers from across the region.

The conference comes as Hong Kong balances its ambitions to grow as a digital asset hub with the political realities of strained China-US relations.

The timing shows the sensitivity of today’s political climate. Since his return to the White House in January, Donald Trump has placed crypto at the center of his economic agenda. Moreover, he has unveiled new regulations that supporters believe could transform the US into the “crypto capital of the planet.”

At the same time, his administration has intensified trade tensions. Specifically, Washington has imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Hong Kong imports. As a result, the city now sits at the center of the latest phase of the tariff war between the US and China.

