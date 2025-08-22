Bitcoin At $230,000, XRP At $9, And Dogecoin Price To $2.5? Analyst Unveils Q4 Targets

Bitcoin has already hit multiple all-time highs this year, leading to calls that the top might be in. However, the absence of an altcoin season where digital assets such as Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin have yet to hit new all-time highs suggests that the market is far from done. Predictions have emerged that the Bitcoin price could cross the $200,000 mark before the bull market is over, and crypto analyst Rekt Fencer has forecasted that this will happen this year.

Bitcoin Price Is Headed Above $200,000

In an X post, crypto analyst Rekt Fencer told their over 320,000 followers on the social media platform that the Bitcoin price is expected to cross $200,000 this year. The post was focused on where the price of Bitcoin and other top altcoins will be before the year runs out, especially in the upcoming fourth quarter of the year 2025.

In total, the crypto analyst presented forecasts for 10 cryptocurrencies, some of which were old and established, while others were newer. But one theme was maintained among all of them, and that is the fact that the rally is not over and prices are going much higher.

For Bitcoin, the analyst believes that the price will reach between $215,000 and $230,000 before the quarter is over. If this is right, then it means that the Bitcoin price could double from here to hit this target, and with the timeframe, it could happen in only a couple of months. This would no doubt spill into the altcoin market, where the analyst has also suggested major growth for some heavy-hitters.

Altcoins Like XRP And Dogecoin Are Going To All-Time Highs

So far, only a few altcoins have hit new all-time highs alongside Bitcoin this cycle, but if Rekt Fencer is correct, then this will not be the case for much longer. Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Ethena, PENGU, and Fartcoin also got major predictions.

For Ethereum, the analyst puts it between $9,000 and $12,000 in Q4 2025. This would mean a new all-time high and would most likely trigger the start of an altcoin season. Following behind is the BNB price expected to hit between $2,800 and $3,300.

Solana, which is currently still struggling below $200, is placed between $800 and $900. Then there is the XRP price expected to hit between $8.5 and $9. For Dogecoin, the lower end is placed at $1, and the upper end is placed at $2.5.

Chainlink is expected to hit between $250 and $400, while Ethena got the $2-$3 range. The last two on the list are PENGU with the $0.7-$1 range, and FARTCOIN with $4.5-$6.5. The analyst ends the post by saying: “If this looks crazy to you, You’re a fool.”