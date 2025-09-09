Bitcoin ATM operator Athena Bitcoin is being sued by the US court for high fees and neglecting elderly fraud.

PANews reported on September 9th, according to Decrypt, that U.S. Attorney Brian L. Schwalb of Washington, D.C., has sued Bitcoin ATM operator Athena Bitcoin, accusing it of failing to disclose fees as high as 26% and ignoring fraud targeting elderly users. The lawsuit alleges that Athena, which operates 4,100 ATMs in five countries, charged some users Bitcoin conversion fees far above market value, without clearly stating the fees on their receipts. Prosecutors accuse the company of violating consumer protection laws and financially exploiting the elderly. Athena denies the allegations and says it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

