Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’ [...]

Bitcoin Bear Peter Schiff Warns Of Crypto ‘Ice Age,’ Calls Michael Saylor’s Treasury Strategy ‘Harebrained’

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/26 21:35
Bitcoin
BTC$109,031.97-2.21%

Peter Schiff has warned of a “crypto ice age” as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide, while calling Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury strategy ‘’harebrained.’’

Schiff’s warning came as the crypto market was rocked by almost $1 billion in liquidations in the last 24 hours, sending Bitcoin nosediving close to $109k and Ethereum below $4k.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index plunged to a ”Fear” reading of 28, down from 44 yesterday, its lowest level since April.

“We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow,” said Schiff, a long-time critic of Bitcoin, on X. “Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold?”

Schiff Doubts If Strategy Will Survive

Schiff slammed companies that are copying the strategy of Saylor’s Strategy, which is the biggest corporate investor in Bitcoin, noting that its MSTR shares have plunged more than 45% since their 2024 peak.

”This is going to be a brutal market for Bitcoin Treasury companies,” he said. ”I’m not sure if any, including MSTR, will survive it.”

MSTR stock has dropped below $300 for the first time since April after falling about 8% yesterday to around $294. It’s now down more than 14% in the past month, wiping out its year-to-date gains.

Still, Saylor has continued buying, adding 850 BTC last week to bring holdings to 639,835 BTC worth over $47 billion.

Earlier in the day, Schiff also warned on X that Ethereum was in a bear market after dropping 20% from its all-time high in August

CryptoQuant Says Crypto Treasury Firms Face 50% Downside Risk

Separately, CryptoQuant warned that crypto treasury companies that raised capital via private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals risk seeing their shares plunge by 50% if investors rush for the exit once lock-up restrictions are lifted.

KindlyMD crashed 97% after its PIPE shares unlocked, it noted, while adding that Strive (ASST) and Cantor Equity Partners could drop 55% and 50%, respectively, if they revert to their PIPE deal prices.

With over $2.5 billion raised through PIPEs, only a strong Bitcoin rally may prevent further stock declines, it said.

Related Articles:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010456-2.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03203-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.11999-6.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.82%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02985-1.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0229-1.61%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch