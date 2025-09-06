BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:02
SEI
SEI$0.293+4.60%
Solana
SOL$204.34+0.40%
SUN
SUN$0.021113-2.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,881.82+0.10%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1793-4.77%

BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN

BTC bounces ahead of jobs report. SEC plans to revamp crypto policies. WLFI blacklists Justin Sun’s address, freezes tokens. WLFI tokens unreasonably frozen: Sun. Nasdaq to step up scrutiny on DATs, MSTR falls. Sora Ventures to buy $1b BTC. HK’s Yungfeng Financial buys $44m ETH. DFDV buys $40m SOL. ETH ICO participant moves to stake $646m ETH. Tether considers investing in gold miners. Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network. Etherscan expands to SEI with Seiscan. Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo blockchain. UK to impose stricter AML rules on crypto firms. S. Korea caps crypto lending at 20% rate, bans lev loans. EU lawmakers still sceptical of digital euro.

Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/1jpLKV1R/bitcoin-bounces-nfps-today-wlfi-blacklists-justin-sun

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011017+0.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15799-1.23%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06379+1.99%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.354+0.72%
Xai
XAI$0.04649+2.71%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009564+5.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09935+1.02%
Propy
PRO$0.7018+3.13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1391+43.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:46
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before