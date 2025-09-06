BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN

BTC bounces ahead of jobs report. SEC plans to revamp crypto policies. WLFI blacklists Justin Sun’s address, freezes tokens. WLFI tokens unreasonably frozen: Sun. Nasdaq to step up scrutiny on DATs, MSTR falls. Sora Ventures to buy $1b BTC. HK’s Yungfeng Financial buys $44m ETH. DFDV buys $40m SOL. ETH ICO participant moves to stake $646m ETH. Tether considers investing in gold miners. Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network. Etherscan expands to SEI with Seiscan. Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo blockchain. UK to impose stricter AML rules on crypto firms. S. Korea caps crypto lending at 20% rate, bans lev loans. EU lawmakers still sceptical of digital euro.

