Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record as $625 Billion Flows in Since 2024: Details

Bitcoin has shattered a 15-year record as recent data analysis reveals Bitcoin added more to its realized cap in the last 18 months ($625 billion) than in its first 15 years, when $435 billion were added.

In a recent tweet, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju highlighted a comparison of Bitcoin on-chain capital inflows. Between 2009 and 2024, a 15-year time frame, Bitcoin received capital inflows of $435 billion.

Meanwhile, in the last 18 months or 1.5 years, which spanned from 2024 to 2025, Bitcoin added $625 billion in capital inflows.

The CryptoQuant CEO posted a screenshot of Bitcoin’s realized cap chart, an on-chain metric that measures the value of coins at the price they last transacted.

Bitcoin’s realized cap, which values Bitcoin only when it moves, has surpassed $1 trillion, according to the chart.

Bitcoin price

The crypto market is largely trading in red early Monday, with Bitcoin once again failing to sustain above $116,000 as early adopters continued to sell. At press time, Bitcoin was down 0.78% in the last 24 hours to $114,988 after reaching an intraday high of $116,802 and extending its drop into the third day.

Traders anticipate the Federal Reserve moving forward with a rate cut later this week. Members of the interest-rate setting panel of the Federal Reserve are expected to meet for two days this week before revealing their decision on Sept. 17. The market is pricing in a 25-basis-point cut as well as a similar move in October and December.

Last week, data showed that the U.S. consumer price index increased to 2.9% on an annual basis in August, with the CPI recording its biggest monthly jump since January. Annual core inflation, which is more closely watched by Fed officials, increased to 3.1%.