Bitcoin breaks $1T realized cap! A $2B short squeeze lies in waiting

Key takeaways

Bitcoin’s realized cap has hit a record $1 trillion, while billions in short positions could trigger a sharp rally if BTC climbs toward $120K.

Bitcoin’s [BTC] catching its breath, but the market is anything but quiet.

The king coin is at a calmer phase after weeks of frenzied trading, even as realized capital just notched an unprecedented $1 trillion milestone.

Add in nearly $2 billion in shorts stacked for liquidation at the $120K mark — Bitcoin’s next move will not be far away.

A milestone beyond price

Active supply cools