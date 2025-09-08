Bitcoin Breaks Historical Record, Holds Strong Above $100k For 122 Consecutive Days, Signals New Market Phase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:38
Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new record by staying above the $100,000 level for 122 consecutive days, according to a new revelation made today by market analyst Crypto Patel. This is the first time this has occurred since the establishment of the virtual currency. The last time the crypto achieved such a feat was on June 11, 2025, when it remained above the $100k mark for 30 straight days.

This refresh movement began on June 23rd, 2025, when the cryptocurrency traded at $103,182. Since then, Bitcoin has been experiencing consolidations that stabilize its price actions and uptrends that led the asset to reach a new ATH of $123,000 noted on August 23rd.

Bitcoin Staying Above $100k: What It Means

The cryptocurrency has been trading in a tight range between $103,182 and $123,364 for more than the past three months. Maintaining its market value above this zone for those months as of September 7, 2025, is a new, groundbreaking record. This breakthrough disproves a 2019 projection by Bitcoin pessimist Peter Schiff, who stated that the token would never climb to such a level.

The sustained level highlights the coin’s substantial advancement and customer confidence in its capability. This remarkable achievement shows more than just price action – it indicates that the market continues its maturity with rising investor enthusiasm and robust demand across the world. Staying above the $100k mark for such an extended period of time signifies that the asset could be transitioning into a new chapter of stability. The new phase hints at a period that motivates long-term holders to accumulate more tokens and discourages fearful selling during small market declines.

Billions of dollars moving into Bitcoin ETFs have helped the price stay above the $100k level for more than 122 consecutive days. Also, publicly traded companies have been a catalyst for this streak due to their Bitcoin purchasing frenzy.

BTC Price Analysis and the Road Ahead

Bitcoin is currently trading at $111,142. It has been up 2% over the past week but down 4.7% over the past month. This shows its stability around $110k amid a corrective phase. While the asset is holding significant support regions, momentum in the market appears decreased, but sentiment signals, like exchange reserves, are indicating long-term acquisition.

The current price of BTC is $111,142.

RSI currently stands at 42.41, indicating inadequate rebound strength in the market. This suggests that the market is experiencing a temporary pause, waiting for an upswing confirmation or a greater correction.

The latest metrics from CryptoQuant show that Bitcoin exchange reserves continue to witness a persistent decrease, dropping to low levels not experienced in many years. This shows that more BTC tokens are moving away from centralized exchanges into private cold wallets, a clear indicator of long-term accumulation and decreased circulating supply.    

Nicholas Otieno is a fintech writer specializing in cryptocurrency markets. Since 2019, he has written articles to educate readers about cryptocurrency and its substantial positive impact on global prosperity. Nicholas is a Bitcoin holder, believing firmly in its fundamentals.
His work has been featured in publications such as Finance Magnates, Blockchain.News, Bitcoin Magazine, Coincub, and among others. When he’s not writing, Nicholas enjoys performing domestic tasks, spending time with friends, listening to music, and watching football.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-breaks-historical-record-holds-strong-above-100k-for-122-consecutive-days-signals-new-market-phase/

